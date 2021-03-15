Spain suspends vaccination with AstraZeneca for 15 days

Updated: Monday, March 15, 2021 7:50 PM

Health has decided to stop vaccination with AstraZeneca for at least the next 15 days, a measure which is taken by order of the European Union. This was announced by Minister Carolina Darias during the Inter-Territorial Health Council called urgently to resolve the problem with AstraZeneca, in which there was “consensus” despite the difficulty of the decision.

The meeting comes after other EU countries including Germany, Italy or France somehow suspended the administration of these doses after severe cases of cerebral venous thrombosis were recorded which could be related. These cases are currently being examined by the European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee.

Darias, however, wants to send a message of tranquility. He explains that in Spain there is only one case – out of the 939,534 doses administered in the country today – that has shown adverse effects and is recovering. He also said that “this weekend, alerts of rare, very specific and specific cases of thrombosis jumped out of the hitherto known pattern.” Therefore, pending the most exhaustive analysis of what happened and following the precautionary principle, the precautionary suspension of the administration of all batches was decided.

María Jesús Lamas, director of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), stressed during a press conference with the Minister and Fernando Simón that “there are very few cases in the context of global vaccination “, but that the decision,” difficult “, was due to the qualitative importance of each of them and because” in the general population, they are so infrequent that what is found may exceed what is corresponds to the general population “.

The cases will be studied in depth

The steps to follow now are to collect the data of all the patients who presented these side effects, to identify the profile, and depending on what is happening, to resume vaccination or not.

Darias also confirmed that we will continue to receive AstraZeneca vaccines, but that they will remain in warehouses for the duration of the suspension.

However, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, insisted on the message of tranquility and “security” that Darias had already preached, stating that if any possible complications come to light, it is precisely “because the EMA is at the summit of this vaccination. process “.

Watch out for symptoms

Both llamas and darias asked people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine to look for symptoms, which are not the normal symptoms that occur when receiving the dose.

The specific symptoms are a very severe headache that gets worse when lying down, with vomiting, visual disturbances and irregular blood vessels.

List of countries that restrict vaccination with AstraZeneca

Besides Austria, several countries have reported serious cases of circulatory problems over the past week that are being investigated in case they are linked to this vaccine. This has led some European countries either to cancel the AstraZeneca vaccination completely or to stop the administration of the Austrian batch labeled ABV5300. Here is the list of countries that have taken action on the vaccine.

Countries not using AstraZeneca

GermanyItalyFranceDenmarkNetherlandsNorwayIcelandIrelandBulgaria

Countries that do not manage the Austrian lot

Austria, Romania, Luxembourg, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania