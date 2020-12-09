Spain to apply zero VAT for COVID-19 vaccines and tests

Updated: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 2:22 PM

Published on: 09/12/2020 13:35

Government spokeswoman María Jesús Montero announced at the press conference after the Council of Ministers meeting that zero VAT would be applied to vaccines and tests for COVID-19, a measure approved ago by the EU a few days and that it will be in force at least until December 31, 2022.

According to María Jesús Montero, spokesperson for the minister, Spain is one of the promoters of this measure. “The change in our country will go in this direction and will be done at a zero VAT rate. For citizens, vaccines will be administered free of charge by the national health system and the appeal will be launched to population groups,” he said. -He underlines.

“The Council adopted today (last Monday) amendments to the directive on the common system of value added tax to allow member states to temporarily exempt COVID-19 vaccines from VAT,” said the institution in a press release.

Member States can also apply “a reduced VAT rate to (diagnostic) test kits and closely related services, if they so choose,” the Council added.

These measures will be applied until December 31, 2022 and refer exclusively to tests in accordance with European legislation and to vaccines possibly approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).