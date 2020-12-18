Spain to start COVID-19 vaccination on Sunday, December 27

Madrid

Posted: Friday December 18 2020 12:10 PM

Sunday December 27 will be “the beginning of the end”. This is the date on which the first vaccine against the coronavirus will be administered in Spain. This was announced by Minister Salvador Illa, who explained that our country will receive “the doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday December 26” so that, after having agreed “with the European partners”, the next day “l ‘Spain will start administering these vaccines. “

The Minister of Health explained that “doses of this vaccine will be received every week every week” and that “they will be distributed equitably to the autonomous communities to continue this vaccination process” according to the plan approved by the Council of Ministers.

The vaccine will be “free”

Illa stressed that “the vaccine will be provided in the usual health network” “free of charge” through the public health system in “the more than 13,000 vaccination points available in our country”.

“This is very good news, it is the beginning of the end”, declared the minister, while warning that “it is not the end”: “Therefore, we must continue with the measures which are drastic in some cases, but it is absolutely essential to support them. “

The elderly and health, the first vaccinated

The Minister of Health assured that on the 27th “all the autonomous communities and cities will have the doses that also correspond to them to start this process”. The first to receive the doses will be “groups that are in retirement homes and front-line medical staff,” as indicated in the vaccination plan.

The plan, as announced by Santé, will take place in three phases during which up to 18 groups have been established in order of priority according to four criteria: the risk of mortality, that of exposure to the disease, that of disease transmission and socio-economic impact.

“There are no penalties for not getting vaccinated”

According to Illa, the government’s forecast is that “between May and June, there will be between 15 and 20 million citizens vaccinated.” He also issued a safety message stating that Spain “is ready”, “has a tradition of successful vaccination” and “well trained professionals”. Despite this, he indicated that there will be no sanctions against people who decide not to be vaccinated.

The anticipation of the start of vaccination in our country comes after the European Medicines Agency presented next Monday the extraordinary meeting from which the approval of the drug Pfizer will likely come.