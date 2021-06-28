Spain will force British tourists to visit Balearic Islands PCR negative or vaccination certificate

Updated: Monday, June 28, 2021 09:05

Posted: 06.28.2021 09:04

New measures before the arrival of British tourists in Spain. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced that Spain will require a negative PCR or vaccination certificate for British tourists wishing to travel to the Balearic Islands.

The measure, previously requested by the Balearic government itself, will begin to be implemented in 72 hours. Así, en una entrevista en la Cadena Ser, el presidente Sánchez explained that van a “aplicar a los turistas británicos que vayan a Baleares las mismas condiciones. Necesitarán un certificado de vacunación de pauta completa o PCR negativa. Lo aplicoaremos in a plazo de 72 en un plazativa. Hours “.

He also stressed that “there will be a conference of presidents at the end of July in Salamanca”.

((We are developing this information))