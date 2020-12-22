Spain will only allow Spaniards, Gibraltarians and border workers to enter from Gibraltar

Posted: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 6:04 PM

Spain suspended from 6 p.m. on Tuesday the entry of flights and ships from the United Kingdom, due to the new strain of coronavirus detected in this country.

With regard to Gibraltar, only Spanish nationals, persons legally resident in Spain, persons legally resident in Gibraltar and border workers will be allowed to enter the national territory from the Rock. On the other hand, Brits who are not residents of Gibraltar will not be allowed.

Thus, following the agreement of the Council of Ministers held on Tuesday, the Ministry of the Interior will issue an instruction with immediate effect under which access to Spain from Gibraltar will be restricted. To check that these new limits are respected, the necessary national police officers will be assigned to the passage between Spain and the Rock, according to the executive.

On the other hand, the Council of Ministers extended to Andorran and Gibraltarians, as well as to citizens who live in the two border territories of Spain, the possibility of entering our country from the United Kingdom by boat or by plane. A decision that comes a day after the cancellation of flights from British soil, with Portugal, with the exception of Spaniards and residents of Spain.

This was announced on Tuesday by the minister’s spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, who clarified during the press conference after the Council of Ministers that the rule would be extended until 6 p.m. on January 5.

Precisely, yesterday, Monday, it was confirmed that a case of the new variant of the virus had been detected in Gibraltar, which may be up to 70% more contagious, especially last November.