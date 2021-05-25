Spain will receive nearly 94 million doses of Pfizer vaccine between December 2021 and June 2023

Updated: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 2:18 PM

Published on: 25.05.2021 14:17

Spain will receive nearly 94 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer / BioNTech between December 2021 and June 2023 as part of a purchase from the European Union, as announced by government spokeswoman María Jesús Montero after the conference. Press of the Council of Ministers.

This amount is equivalent to twice the target population in Spain, where around 8.1 million people have already received a full cycle of vaccines.

Thus, the Council of Ministers approved the authorization to Health to carry out the third purchase agreement for Pfizer / BionTech vaccines.