Spain will reopen its ports to cruise ships on June 7th – ScoopCube

Posted on 05/29/2021 at 7:45 am, updated at 11:39 pm

the basics On Friday, the European Medicines Agency decided and approved vaccinating children between the ages of 12 and 15 with the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. The structure suggests that the vaccine is well tolerated by young people. La Dépêche du Midi invites you to follow all the news about Covid-19 in this live.

