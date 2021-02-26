The Adecco Foundation and the SERES Foundation present the first white paper on senior talent management in Spain

Spain’s labor market could lose up to 15% of its talents if urgent action is not taken

The Adecco Foundation and the SERES Foundation presented this morning, with the collaboration of 8 committed companies, and with the participation of Hon. Mr. Jos Luis Escriv, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, the first White Paper on Senior Talent Management in Spain. The objective of this work is to make companies, public authorities and society as a whole aware of the role that seniors will acquire in the years to come, by offering them the keys so that the economic fabric and public administration anticipate the negative effects of aging. have in the labor market and in the economy, if it is not accompanied by initiatives to raise awareness, manage and promote senior talent.

With a dynamic and pragmatic approach, throughout this work, good practices and initiatives carried by the participating companies alternate, which can serve as a guide for other organizations to start or advance in their policies for the management of senior talents.

The event, developed online, was opened by the Hon. Mr. Jos Luis Escriv, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration. Next, Francisco Mesonero, Managing Director of the Adecco Foundation and Ana Sainz, Managing Director of the SERES Foundation presented the White Paper whose conclusions were summarized by Irene Gil, Head of Studies and Reports at the Adecco Foundation. Likewise, representatives of companies that have collaborated in LabS Demografa, for a year, participated in the following round tables, during which they shared their experiences and good practices related to senior talents, and which served as a basis for the preparation. the content of the white paper: CaixaBank, DKV, El Corte Ingls, Fundacin Endesa, Lee Hecht Harrison, Sacyr, Santaluca and SEUR.

According to Francisco Mesonero, Managing Director of the Adecco Foundation: “Aging is one of the great challenges of the 21st century; however, its effects often go unnoticed. Our workforce is aging, but we remain anchored in archaic models that lead to age discrimination, a contradiction that puts the country’s competitiveness at risk. There is an urgent need to act now to give senior talent greater public weight, in addition to undertaking a cultural change in companies, assuming that only those who integrate senior talent management into their dashboard will be able to lead the market and last time “.

For her part, Ana Sainz, Managing Director of Fundacin SERES, explained that: “the aging of the population is one of the most important social transformations of this century. It will have a direct impact on almost every sector of society, the labor market, finances or the structure of families. Businesses can make very important and varied contributions to the challenge of aging. In many cases, innovation and global accessibility are targeted as a way of working. On the other hand, networking, collaboration and cooperation between different agents (administration, companies, social entities, users, etc.) and the sum of each of the tools developed by all will surely have a positive multiplier effect in society. and the company “.

Two round tables took place during the meeting, moderated by Arancha Jimnez, Director of Operations of the Adecco Foundation and Miguel Laloma, of the SERES Foundation. In the first, companies whose employees are in a position that requires more physical activity in their performance exchanged good practices and impressions on the management of senior talent. The spokespersons were Gloria Juste, project director of the Endesa Foundation; Itxaso Larraaga, Director of People and CSR at SEUR; Pablo Taouroni, Director of Labor Relations and Prevention at El Corte Ingls and Raquel Estrella, Head of Human Resources, Talent Acquisition, Development and Projects at Sacyr. During the second round table, companies whose employees exercise their activity in a more aesthetic position, discussed initiatives aimed at optimizing senior talents. Representatives were Mr. Jos Blanco, Senior Consultant for Executive Programs at Lee Hecht Harrison; Eva Abella, head of diversity at CaixaBank; Carmen Garca, Managing Director of Talent and Diversity at Santaluca and Francisco Pea, Head of Generational Diversity and Age Management at DKV.

Alert: Spain could lose up to 15% of available talent

With the longest life expectancy in the European Union and a birth rate at historically low levels, Spain is already one of the epicenters of global aging: today our nation stands as a candidate closes to occupy the first places in the ranking of the oldest countries in Europe. In fact, the aging rate in Spain reached, in 2020, a new historical record of 125%; In other words, there are 125 people over 64 to 100 under 16. In 2010, the aging rate was 106% and in 1995 it was 81%. Without denying the social conquest brought about by the lengthening of life in developed societies, it is a phenomenon which has collateral effects on the labor market and which requires an urgent review of current approaches.

According to the latest #TuEdadEsUnTesoro report, from the Adecco Foundation, 40% of recruiters admit to automatically rejecting applications from professionals over 55 and, in the same vein, 75% of unemployed over 55 believe that they do not return never work. These indicators reveal a great paradox that threatens the sustainability of the welfare state: our society is aging irreversibly but is giving up its more and more veteran talents.

Thus, professionals over 55 are increasingly important in all employment indicators: they now exceed half a million unemployed (541,700) and already represent 15% of the workforce. work available, compared to 8% ten years ago.

According to Mesonero: “Senior managers are increasingly represented in the available workforce. If strong measures are not taken, Spain will be able to give up this talent, which today represents 15% of the unemployed, but which will continue to grow in the years to come, in the face of an aging process that continues to progress and a progressive activation of the population aged over 55 ”.

The future of businesses depends on seniors

During the presentation, the crucial role that seniors will play in the business world was highlighted. Unsurprisingly, aging is a reality that applies to all interest groups in companies: customers, consumers, workers, the unemployed … In this sense, the promotion of senior talents is positioned as an indisputable axis within the framework of management of corporate diversity. In other words, 21st century companies cannot have a future if they don’t have senior talent.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (D & eI) strategies are the source from which all senior talent policies implemented in organizations must emanate, in order to achieve tangible and transformative results. The white paper offers the keys to achieve this, through a global strategy that applies to all areas: internal and external communication with a focus on generational diversity, inclusive selection policies based on #TalentoSinEtiquetas, generational exchange initiatives or actions to re-qualify and strengthen skills to keep senior talent competitive over time.

According to Ana Sainz: “Companies are taking a step forward in managing senior talent in a country that is continually aging. The creation of social value is possible and is seen as an opportunity to achieve economic results, as well as a positive social impact. Companies want to move forward, create opportunities for real collaboration in the face of social challenges, set up new work processes, more efficiency and sustainability in the results, but it is not an easy task ” .

Senior talent: a matter of state

Certain key elements threaten to destabilize the welfare state and undermine the competitiveness of the economic fabric and, consequently, of the country. First, we face an increasingly aging workforce, but one that continues to be discriminated against on the basis of age. In addition, working environments do not adapt to more mature human capital and there is an overload of the social protection system, which stifles public funds and reduces the quality of life of the population. We are thus witnessing a gradual departure from European orientations and the 2030 agenda, which establishes as a strategic objective to recognize seniors as indisputable active agents of growth and social prosperity.

In view of these considerations, the aging of the population becomes a matter of state and requires, on the part of the public administration, the implementation of policies improving as a priority the activation and integration of unemployed people aged 55 years, so that their periods of unemployment do not become precarious transitions to retirement, but a fully effective step to connect to a constantly changing labor market.

The White Paper proposes, among the fundamental instruments, the development of a strategy for the activation of senior talents, the link between services and subsidies and employability programs or the strengthening of active employment and social policies. public-private collaboration.

The intimate revolution of seniors

The last chapter of the White Paper takes a special look at professionals over 55 themselves, as drivers of change. Thus, seniors must lead an intimate revolution that leads them to fight against passivity and to mobilize to connect to a constantly evolving reality. Internalizing lifelong learning, betting on new ways of working or connecting with emerging job niches are some of the challenges for all professionals over 55.

Click here to download the document

