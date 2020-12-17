Spaniards already spend at least an hour a day on video calls

The use of video conferencing has been crucial since the first state of alarm was declared by the Covid-19, to overcome confinement, ensure the safety distance and avoid unnecessary travel. Since then, the use of video calls has been a common tool for Spaniards to the point that, according to the report titled “ Post-Covid Digital Scenario ”, by marketing consultancy firm GfK in Spain, we are already spending around an hour per day making video calls, 43% more than what we were investing before the pandemic scenario.

Without going any further, an interview published by the Barcelona campus of the TBS Business School with the former and new Zoom account manager Christian Tavaglione, highlighted certain advances, such as this large-scale implementation of the use of video calls. , following the so-called “digitization by Covid”.

Tavaglione is optimistic about the ability of videoconferencing in terms of educational capabilities: “I think these tools can make education more accessible in general terms and maybe this period represents a good starting point to empower a more spectrum. wide of society that previously did not have access to education, ”he said.

In this case, Tavaglione also states in the interview that videoconferencing “is able to create an experience which supports the continuity of telework”.

It must be said that, according to Telefónica, the data traffic related to the use of video calls pulled up to 500% of the alarm state.

The choice of campus and its adaptation to Covid-19

The ranking of TBS Business School’s Barcelona campus in Europe was the most important criterion that Tavaglione took into account when choosing where to study: “An important criterion for me was the prestige of the university”. It should be noted that recently the financial publication Financial Times ranked the TBS Business School’s Master in Management among the top 60 in the world. Likewise, Tavaglione also highlights the methodology of the MSc in Marketing Management that you follow: “It was a much more practical and much more efficient training”.

Since the appearance of Covid-19 in our lives, the Barcelona campus of TBS Business School has also had to adapt with a dual methodology in gestation for some time, as a professor and researcher in Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Strategy TBS Business School in Barcelona, ​​Yancy Vaillant: “We were already reforming the Bachelor in Management program long before the pandemic, with a methodology based on a much more intensive use of digital tools”

In addition, some of the business school students who were able to continue their internships were able to continue them. This is how Delphine Arnau, responsible for business relations and careers at TBS Business School in Barcelona, ​​explains: “Given the restrictions, and with digitization and telework hand in hand, both companies and we were able to allow the students to maintain the practices at a distance ”.

Zoom, App of the year 2020 by Apple

Zoom was recently chosen by Apple as “App of the Year 2020” for iPad: “What began as a substitute for the interpersonal experience has acquired its own entity. Zoom was exactly what we needed and we thank him for coming when he was supposed to, ”Apple quote.

TBS Business School in Barcelona continues with its open doors so that students can access the services of the school.

