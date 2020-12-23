Spaniards are the workers in the world who trust the continuity of teleworking the most once the virus has been defeated

Randstad, number 1 in human resources in Spain and in the world, has produced a report on the outlook and forecasts of workers in the labor market in this situation marked by the pandemic. To do this, he analyzed data from the latest wave of the RandstadWorkmonitor study, drawn from more than 13,500 surveys of salaried professionals in 33 countries.

Randstad points out that 62.5% of Spanish workers predict that somehow teleworking will prevail and continue to be a common working tool once the pandemic is over. Specifically, 36.3% of respondents believe In the future the model will be a combination of face-to-face work and teleworking, 19.2% consider that only telework exists, while 7% expect to that remote work is only optional.

Workers’ perception of the future of teleworking

Source: Randstad based on data from RandstadWorkmonitor

For their part, 12.8% of Spanish professionals consider that we will return to a model characterized exclusively by face-to-face. The remaining 24.8% bet on a working environment in which flexibility in terms of working hours prevails.

The commitment to telework in our country is clearly higher than in others in our environment. The percentage of workers who bet on this model in Spain is 2.9 percentage points higher than that of the group of European countries (59.6%) and four tenths above the world average (62.1%). It is also lower in Germany (55.7%), France (58.4%), Italy (59.2%) or Italy, Portugal being the only one to surpass us (69%).

In our country, the older the professional, the more they trust a model in which teleworking is dominant. 65% of workers over 45 hold this opinion, while the 25 to 55 segment think so 54.5% of respondents, with those under 25 being the least confident in the future. characterized by teleworking, as only 47% think.

Corporate responsibility

The Randstad report also investigated the relationship between workers during these pandemic months. 65.2% of Spanish workers consider their company to have supported them emotionally during the pandemic, which is 4.5 percentage points below the European average and 5 .9 lower than the overall rate.

Percentage of workers who consider their company to have supported them

Source: Randstad based on data from RandstadWorkmonitor

In fact, our perception of our businesses is worse than that of all neighboring countries, such as France (81.4%), UK (72.4%), Germany (67.3%), l ‘Italy (66.3%) and Portugal (65.6%).

In terms of sectors, Spanish workers in the chemicals (85.7%), automotive (85.7%), agribusiness (82.4%), financial services (75.75) sectors and technology (73.5%), are those who felt the most supported by their companies. At the other extreme, the worst ratings go to the energy (33.3%), education (53.8%) and hospitality (54%) sectors.

Corporate responsibility

In this bad perception of companies by Spanish workers, it may have to do with the provision of technological means and equipment. 76% of professionals in our country consider that they have everything they need to telework, a rate that is 1.5 percentage points lower than the European average and 2.9 points lower than the global percentage.

In our environment, only the French (72.2%) consider themselves less technologically gifted than the Spaniards to perform their work remotely, since the United Kingdom (81.6%), Italy (78.6%), Portugal (76.8%) and Germany (76.5%) have higher percentages in this regard.

On the other hand, the Spaniards are also pessimistic about the so-called talent gap. 52.5% of workers in our country believe that once the pandemic is over, companies will have a hard time finding the right talent, a perception higher than all of Europe (47.3%) and world average (51.4%). Only the Portuguese are more pessimistic than us (53.5%), the percentage being lower in Germany (48.6%), Italy (50.5%), the United Kingdom (50.9%) and France (52, 3%).

