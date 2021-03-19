Spaniards believe emotional and mental recovery will be slower than health and economy

In the midst of celebrating the International Day of Happiness, the data is clearly marked by the situation we are living in the world.

Both the emotions and the concerns that the Spaniards are feeling at the moment are marked by a situation that has lasted for a year.

For all these reasons, the most worrying issues at the present time are the related health problems and those closest to them, unemployment, job instability, the economic crisis and the impact on the mental and emotional health of the pandemic.

When asked what they think will happen sooner, whether the health or economic recovery or the emotional recovery of the company, 73% of respondents believe that emotional recovery will take longer.

According to the Working for Happiness survey of 611 people between the ages of 21 and 70, the most common emotions in recent months have been frustration, sadness and anxiety.

More than 50% report having had trouble sleeping in the past 12 months caused by the effect of the pandemic. And more than 60%, more precisely 64%, say they feel at this time fatigue related to the pandemic situation.

In this regard, the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR) considers insomnia to be another major disorder resulting from many pathologies and problems related to the pandemic.

In addition, among those who work, nearly 70%, more precisely 68%, believe that their state of mind affects their professional results and in the work environment.

The data does not give rise to doubts: Covid 19 is wreaking havoc on the mental health of Spaniards.

A study by the National Psychological Council also warned that 40% of participants in this research have moderate and severe symptoms of depression and 30% have problems with anxiety. The case of health workers, on the front line of the fight against the pandemic, is very worrying; half of them may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and almost a third have considered leaving the profession in recent months.

And numerous studies have shown that these pandemic-related effects, like anxiety, have an even greater impact in children aged 8 to 18, for whom socialization is an important part of their cognitive and relationship development.

As Margarita Álvarez, CEO of Working for Happiness, says, “For all of this, it is important that we work on this emotional and mental recovery as individuals, but also as a society, because the scars that these effects will leave will have. a long term. impact. “

