Spaniards rely on free digital training from Microsoft and LinkedIn

Microsoft and LinkedIn have given free access to their digital training platforms to more than a million people in Spain, a year after the launch of the initiative they announced with the aim of facilitating technological training to improve the employability and retraining of technology professionals.

Anyone interested has free access to certain training routes offered by LinkedIn, which correspond to the most requested digital skills, as well as to the more than a thousand free online technical courses that the Microsoft Learn platform offers at different levels and this , even, allow to approach the preparation of technical certifications of great value in the industry and which are a great help when it comes to finding a job.

Excellent opportunity for Spain to lead and retain digital talent

LinkedIn predicts that over the next five years, two million tech-related jobs will be created in Spain, not only in the tech industry, but also, and above all, in companies from other industries that seek to integrate the necessary talents. achieve your digital transformation. However, in Spain there is a shortage of professionals with digital skills and training. According to data from the Digital Economy and Society Index Report published annually by the European Commission, Spain is below the European average in most of the indicators that refer to the digital skills of Spanish professionals.

To remedy this situation and help Spain take the lead in digital talent, Microsoft has entered into collaboration agreements with public entities, such as the State Foundation for Employment Training (Fundae), SEPE, the School of Industrial Organization (EOI), municipal councils, communities and ministries of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Labor and Social Economy, and Education and Vocational Training.

Likewise, intense work has been carried out with the educational community, proposing changes for the adaptation of the content of the programs to the reality of work, and the collaboration with entities of the tertiary sector has been extended, such as the Esplai Foundation, the Generation Foundation or the ONCE. Foundation for the training of unemployed young people and the promotion of the professional integration of disabled people. Thanks to all these alliances, programs and initiatives have been launched that improve training and help Spanish professionals acquire the digital skills required by the new context based on cloud, data and artificial intelligence.

“Digitization represents a huge opportunity to reinvent Spain and help stimulate the economy and generate increased job creation, not just in the tech industry. At Microsoft and LinkedIn, we have trained and improved the digital skills of over a million people in Spain in one year. Our objective is to continue working, to expand our training resources and to create alliances to make Spain the European leader in digital talents, consolidating itself as one of the most attractive countries to attract and retain this talent, ”said Alberto Granados, president of Microsoft Spain.

“We have before us a wide range of opportunities that require professionals to adapt to a work environment marked by change, innovation and digitization. A year ago, at LinkedIn and Microsoft, we made a commitment to facilitate training and help Spanish professionals affected by the health crisis. One year later, after achieving such positive results and expanding free access to courses, we continue to provide them with the tools to continue to grow, develop and help them open the doors to a future that we want to own. », Says ngel Senz de Cenzano, general manager of LinkedIn in Spain and Portugal.

