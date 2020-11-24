Relational intelligence, effective communication and networking with a heart,

Spanish Association of Human Resources Managers Celebrates Solidarity Webinar

This Wednesday November 25 at 6:00 pm, the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors is celebrating its SOLIDARITY SITE, to raise funds for the NGO “Médecins du Monde”. Each ticket purchased will go entirely to their wonderful projects (exclusive day for associates, gold sponsors and guest HRDs).

The guest speaker will be Cipri Quintas, who will share with all the participants some tools of relational intelligence, effective communication and networking with a heart. Today more than ever in the era of telecommuting where we are all behind a screen, we must take care of people, convey a sense of belonging, motivation and inspiration.

In addition, a Christmas basket offered by “Barn de Salamanca” will be drawn.

Click here to buy the ticket or make a donation and collaborate with this great initiative.

Click here to register for the Solidarity Webinar of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital