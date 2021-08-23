Spanish business demand for SEO agencies is accelerating

According to the Salesforce company, during the first quarter of 2021, online shopping around the world increased 58% compared to the same period in 2020, well above the figures before COVID-19. These data confirm that the world has changed and that the Internet has established itself as the majority sales channel for businesses and the self-employed.

Concretely, in Spain, this sales growth increased well above the world average, reaching 65%.

It is precisely at this point that the demand for digital marketing companies, or SEO agencies, is literally overwhelmed by the hiring of professionals and businesses. The goal is to reach a greater number of target customers by bringing the current economic situation up to speed.

The role of the SEO agency in the growth of online visibility of companies

The role of an SEO agency plays a very important role in increasing the sales of any business that provides services or sells products on the internet. It is a business that focuses on developing and optimizing websites and increasing their visibility so that they are more easily found by potential customers.

Jos Cebran, CEO and founder of Brutal SEO agency, comments that this is a case that is explained with the typical example of physical stores. Those who are on the busier streets and have a more attractive and appealing location tend to have a higher number of visits and, as a result, a higher number of customers who end up making a purchase.

This is how a referencing agency helps companies and professionals to make their location on the Internet, that is to say their website, more visible and accessible to all.

A SEO agency focuses its efforts on supporting companies in the technological field and in intelligence related to online marketing.

For this, there are many and varied techniques, both for programming your customers’ web pages, and for the strategy to be followed to increase brand awareness on the Internet.

These factors will ultimately make a website worthy of being positioned on one of the best streets in town in the eyes of Google and the rest of the search engines, in the top positions of search results.

There are a number of very clear advantages to using this type of marketing strategy for any business project. Moreover, as we have observed in recent months, companies are recognizing and exploiting them.

Artificial intelligence to increase corporate profits

As more and more businesses create a web presence, there is more competition for the top spot. Not having a website geared towards a good user experience and contributing little content can hurt a website’s performance.

With suitable search engine optimization techniques, some businesses can compete with others to win the battle for their potential customer’s traffic on the Internet.

However, if they don’t have the right strategy to stay ahead of the competition and improve their search results, they may never achieve the goal of attracting enough visitors to their website to increase sales.

Hence the importance of having as a partner an SEO agency with proven experience and solvency in the world of digital marketing.

In this sense, the most requested SEO agencies are already using Artificial Intelligence in the following aspects:

Analysis of the competition, keywords used, study of the structure of websites that rank better for a certain industry or niche.

Writing original content of value to the purchaser or end user of a service.

Search the best sites on the Internet, with authority to name and link the agency client’s website and products.

Internet, the key to today’s businesses

After a year and a half of pandemic, health crisis and business closures, businessmen see a clear exit through the internationalization of their companies. Looking for clients not only in the local area of ​​the country, but also across borders.

Exporting products, thanks to the Internet, has never been easier, it is one of the lifelines that has given air and breath to many business projects in recent times.

Not only is the demand for business internationalization increasing, but the strengthening of the internet presence of local service companies is also becoming evident.

Renovation companies, lawyers, shops and local services. Like all kinds of professionals, they require a greater Internet presence to attract customers.

The savings of families during all these months, and which now returns in circulation, refreshing and giving a new face to the economy of the country, is the impetus of Spanish SMEs.

Both for businesses just starting out and for those who want to keep betting on the internet, it is very beneficial to find a good SEO agency that understands these types of issues and helps them set new strategic directions towards the online channel.

More than ever, the movement of corporate strategy directors and independent professionals is moving in a very specific direction, that of the commitment to digitize the sales channels of their companies.

All this always from the hand of a technological partner such as an SEO agency who guides, advises and carries out the final objective, to grow.

