spanish-climate-change-law:-what-has-been-done-and-what-is-pending

Since last May, Spain has a Climate Change and Energy Transition Law that aims to help the country achieve before 2050 climate neutrality, that is, emitting only greenhouse gases that can be absorbed by natural sinks (such as oceans and forests). The legislation has prompted the Executive to implement reforms to promote energy self-consumption, but regulations to modify transport are yet to come, whose emissions have not stopped growing in recent years. We review the changes that the law has already achieved and those that are still pending.

Approved

Property Law Horizontal. The climate law committed the Government to modify the norm that regulates residential buildings to facilitate photovoltaic installations for self-consumption in the communities of owners. The reform was approved on October 5 and simplifies the procedures for works that contribute to the improvement of the building’s energy efficiency or the implementation of renewable energy sources for common use, such as solar panels. In addition, the legal security of the neighboring communities is reinforced so that they can access the ICO line of guarantees to guarantee the credits for the energy rehabilitation of buildings, to which the Ministry of Transport allocates 1. 100 millions of euros.

Aid to promote self-consumption and zero-emission heating. The Ministry of Ecological Transition approved in June a decree to grant up to 1. 320 million in aid – from the Recovery Plan – for self-consumption facilities (up to 900 million), storage behind the counter (up to 220 million) and air conditioning with renewable energy (up to 200 millions). The actions are aimed at both new and refurbished homes and, according to the ministry’s calculations, will allow the creation of 1. 850 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation, which will reduce CO₂ emissions by more than one million tons per year.

Other aid to renewables. In July, the ministry launched another line of aid that includes 200 million for thermal renewables in economic sectors, 100 million to the impulse of biogas and 350 for innovative renewables, which include heat and cold networks, as well as the promotion of energy communities and citizen participation.

Zoning of sensitive areas against renewable projects. Solar and wind energy megaprojects are stirring up many towns in empty Spain due to their impact on the landscape, the rural economy and biodiversity. To avoid these effects, Transición Ecológica has developed a cartographic tool that zoning the territory based on the impacts that they may present for the implementation of these large projects – the only ones that are under state competence – taking into account the environmental values ​​of the different areas. . The idea is to update it periodically.

National Plan for Adaptation to Climate Change. The climate regulation forced the Executive to draw up a new plan against global warming, which it already approved last September. The document proposes actions for the next decade in fields such as health, coasts, water management, agriculture, biodiversity or the fight against desertification.

In process

Waste law. The Executive approved in July a waste law that seeks to prohibit straws, cotton buds and plastic cutlery from a single use and create two green taxes, on single-use plastic packaging and the deposit of waste in landfills, with the aim of encouraging recycling. However, as it is a law, the regulation is now in the parliamentary process and its final approval is not expected before next spring.

Boost to the Charging points for electric cars. One of the reasons that prevent electric cars from taking off is the lack of charging points. The ministry promised to approve a decree to promote these facilities, which has already passed the public consultation process and is pending publication in the coming weeks. Among other issues, the standard aims to improve the transparency of recharge operators and clarify information on sales prices, thereby improving competition.

Catalog National Charging Points for Electric Vehicles. The climate law gives Ecological Transition one year to prepare a catalog with all the charging points for public use, something in which the ministry still is working. You should have it ready before May of next year. To do this, companies must send the information about these facilities to the Administration, which will manage it through the National Access Point for traffic information. Meanwhile, there are privately made maps such as electromaps.com.

Charging points at gas stations. service stations to install charging points for electric cars. The first of the established deadlines, depending on the sales volume of the service station, is 21 months from last May. “Once the national registry is enabled, it will be possible to monitor in real time the commissioning of these points at gas stations,” explains a ministry spokeswoman. There is no news for now.

Sustainable mobility law. The Ministry of Transport must approve a sustainable mobility law to promote the decarbonisation of urban mobility – with more electric vehicles and more bicycles – and give state funding to public transport, among other points. The department of Raquel Sánchez explains that it intends to bring the law to the Council of Ministers before the end of the year.

Access sign to the low emissions zone of Barcelona. CRISTÓBAL CASTRO

Low emission zones. The climate regulation obliges the 149 municipalities of more than 50. 000 neighbors to create Low Emission Zones (LEZ) before 2023. These are areas in which access to the most polluting vehicles is prohibited to improve air quality. They already work in Madrid and Barcelona. The main Spanish cities are already working to implement this measure, but no more has yet been completed. Ecological Transition is still studying which year is going to be taken as a pollution reference to know which localities of more than 20. 000 inhabitants must also establish ZBE.

Aid to create low-emission zones. Transports dedicates 1. 500 million euros of the European Recovery Plan in two years to subsidize the municipalities that implement this measure. More than municipalities, which have requested aid for 1. 500 million (a third more than what will be awarded in this call). The ministerial plan is that the money reaches the beneficiaries before the end of the year. Part of the money will be dedicated to the purchase of electric buses and the construction of bike lanes and pedestrian areas.

Promotion of renewable energies. If in 2020 there was no renewable energy auction, this 2021 two have been held (one in January and one in October). Both add 2. 902 photovoltaic megawatts (MW) and another 3. 256 MW wind power. According to data from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, the 3. 124 MW auctioned in October will mobilize investments for about 3. 000 million euros.

Sector reform electric. The Government undertook to present a proposal for the reform of the electricity sector together with the National Commission of Markets and Competition in one year. Half of that period has been used up and the reform has not yet seen the light. The ministry points out that two bills are being processed in this regard: the first is that of the National Fund for the Sustainability of the Electricity System, which started in June and seeks to remove the cost of premiums for renewable energies from the receipt; the second seeks to correct the dividend received by non-CO₂-emitting plants, the so-called benefits that have fallen from the sky. Neither project has a final approval date yet.

Citizen Assembly for the Climate. The law also contemplated the creation of a citizen assembly in which solutions to global warming will be discussed. Its members are chosen by lot and are advised by a committee of experts. The first meeting will be held at the end of this month and its final conclusions will be presented to Congress and the Government, although they will not be binding.

Long-term

A greener electrical system. The goal for 2030 is to have a 74% of electricity generation from energy renewable. According to Red Eléctrica de España, in 2020 the 40%, while in the 10 first months of 2021 that figure has risen to 47,2%, still far from the goal. Regarding final demand, renewables accounted for the 18, 36% on 2019 and the 18, 9% in 2020 ; there is still no data for 2021.

Prohibition of combustion vehicles. The Executive plans to veto sales of gasoline and diesel cars in 2040 to reach ten years later, a fleet of cars and light commercial vehicles without direct CO₂ emissions. That forecast has even fallen short, since the European Commission wants the date to be brought forward to 2035. The climate law contemplates that these types of goals be revised upwards when the European Union does so.

Strategy for the conservation and restoration of ecosystems and species sensitive to effects of climate change. The ministry points out that it is still in the preliminary analysis phase for the future drafting of the document, which must be presented to the environment sector conference within three years. Therefore, there is time.

Committee of experts. The Executive promised to create a Committee of Experts for Change Climate to assess and make recommendations on energy and climate change policies and measures, including regulations. Ecological Transition has no news on the creation of this body.

Large companies. The climate regulation provides that large companies must carry out a calculation of the emissions generated by its activity and plans to reduce them. The ministry does not respond as to whether any progress has been made on the issue.

