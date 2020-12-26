Spanish prisoner: his wife refuses to meet in private, her imprisoned husband cuts off his private part – Spanish prisoner cut off his private part in cell after his wife refused to meet during a conjugal visit

The prisoner was angry with the refusal to meet the wife in prison, being told that the mentally ill wanted to meet the wife in private during a conjugal visit, the prisoner was being held in many countries including Manayroop, with the ‘wife for a few hours. Arrange to meet Madrid

In Spain, a prisoner cut his private part after his wife refused to meet him. In a hurry, the prisoner was admitted to hospital for treatment. According to prison officials, the prisoner’s condition remains critical due to the large amount of blood escaping from the body. Local media report described the prisoner as mentally ill.

The prisoner was angry because his wife was not alone

According to reports, the incident happened on Christmas Eve in a prison in Puerto de Santa Maria, near Cadiz, in southwestern Spain. Prison staff said they repeatedly requested the prisoner’s visit to the prisoner’s wife. He angrily broke his private part when his wife refused the prisoner’s request.

Sharp weapon

It is said that the prisoner made a knife by connecting a piece of plastic with a small piece of sharp metal to carry out the incident. After that, after all the guards left, he committed this terrible incident. By the time the prison staff saw him, a large amount of blood had flowed from his body. The prisoner was immediately taken to the prison hospital, from where he was directed to the city’s largest hospital.

What happens to a wedding

During conjugal visits, detainees are allowed to meet their wives alone for a few hours. As a result, the wives of detainees also become pregnant several times in front of the prison authorities. This facility is often reserved for inmates of bad behavior. In many European countries, detainees are allowed to have marriage visits. For this reason, prisoners become fathers in prison.