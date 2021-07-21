Spanish professionals ask the government to promote entrepreneurial culture and facilitate its taxation

A few days ago, the government presented the new bill on startups, by which it intends to give a better legal framework to the entrepreneurial ecosystem. This new law brings several novelties that will improve the quality of life for startups, but the Spanish entrepreneurial sector believes that this is not enough. According to a study by IEBS Business School, the first digital business school in online training, more than half of Spanish professionals ask the government to promote an entrepreneurial culture and further facilitate taxation adapted to the digital reality of startups . In addition, 4 out of 10 also ask for an acceleration of administrative barriers.

The IEBS survey of more than 1,500 Spanish professionals indicates that 8 out of 10 Spanish professionals believe that there is not enough support from public bodies for startups and new businesses. Among the main obstacles that the Spaniards see undertaking, professionals have highlighted the difficulty of access to capital and investment, the lack of network or contacts and the lack of knowledge on how to run a business, with 63, 6%, 47% and 45.5% respectively.

Despite this, 3 in 4 Spanish professionals believe that anyone can undertake, provided they have a minimum of experience in the sector and knowledge of business management, which 98.4% of respondents indicated. . The main reasons that Spaniards may have to undertake are the autonomy and freedom they can achieve (69.4%), personal satisfaction (69.4%) and to see a project born and grow (61.3% ), then contribute to the improvement of their environment (59.7%), obtain the job of their dreams (38.7%) and obtain a higher level of income (30.6%). To realize the dream of entrepreneurship, Spanish professionals indicate that it is essential to have these skills: capacity for strategic thinking and planning (78.5%), capacity for teamwork and leadership (67.7% ) and analytical and planning capacity (67.7% problem solving (63.1%).

In Spain, it takes an average of 13 days to set up a business, being one of the countries in the European Union that requires the longest time to do so. Among the Spanish entrepreneurs surveyed, more than half (59.1%) took a year or less to complete the project, while 20.4% took between two and three years. In addition, they consider that specific training in certain areas is essential for success, since 84.1% chose to do so before starting a business. Training in digital marketing and social media has been the most requested area of ​​knowledge acquisition, followed by training in digital skills and agile management methodologies.

The perception of the Spanish entrepreneurial ecosystem is overall positive, although it could be improved. According to the IEBS study, Spanish professionals have assessed the level of development of the entrepreneurial fabric in Spain with a score of 6.1 out of 10. Regarding the future of the sector, electronic commerce and sales in retail, hardware and software development, and professional or consulting services were reported by respondents as the three sectors with the most opportunities for entrepreneurial success, with 59.7%, 56.5% and 42.2% respectively.

“It is often said that crises and change always create opportunities. The entrepreneurial sector in Spain becomes more professional every year at the same time that it chooses to bet on innovation ”, explains Oscar Fuente, director and founder of the IEBS. “Without a doubt, one of the main challenges facing the entrepreneurial ecosystem this year is the agility to adapt quickly to opportunities as they arise. For this reason, we must be well prepared and trained to face this new era, ”he adds.

While having an idea and validating it in the market can be relatively straightforward, developing it is more difficult. For this reason, the IEBS Business School offers the Master in Business Creation and Scalability for all those who wish to start their project but do not know how to do it.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric