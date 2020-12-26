Spanish truck drivers trapped in UK will not be able to return until New Years Eve

The National Federation of Transport Associations of Spain (Fenadismer) warned this Saturday that Spanish road professionals detained in the United Kingdom due to the border closure decreed by France will in certain cases be unable to reach their place of residence. ‘origin that well into the next week, coinciding with New Year’s Eve.

“Thousands of Spanish trucks and the rest of Europe continue to be trapped in the ‘mousetrap’ the UK has become 6 days after the border closure decreed by France, and at the current rate of exit of carriers which occurs by The disastrous logistics operations launched by the British government, many compatriots will not arrive in Spain before New Year’s Eve, ”denounced the Federation in a statement.

In this context, Fenadismer pointed out that the Eurostar rail service for trucks to cross the canal operates at less than 50% of its capacity, with which carriers arriving in Calais have to wait several hours to board one of the trains- shuttles, helping to slow their departure.

In addition, he warned of a possible further collapse to access the UK from January 1 with the introduction of customs controls for the post-Brexit deal, which could discourage many Spanish carriers from transporting goods to that country.