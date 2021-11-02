spanish-youth-anguish-in-10-films

Adolescents of ‘Who prevents it ‘(2021), directed by Jonás Trueba.

“Frustration is our only starter,” he said last Sunday in a report by El País Semanal one of the young protagonists of the film Who prevents it , a singular documentary with nuances of fiction directed by Jonás Trueba, which can be seen in cinemas these days. An uneasiness founded after several consecutive economic crises and a pandemic, which, however, is not exclusive to the present. For different reasons, mainly political and economic, but also social, from the postwar period until the arrival of the 21st century, successive generations of adolescents and young people have felt as lost and hopeless as the protagonists of Trueba’s film, and cinema has become been echoing it. With many difficulties during the dictatorship, and released after the arrival of democracy. For decades, censorship left no loopholes for criticism and pessimism, but despite this a handful of titles escaped the restrictions. So, leaving aside the most misguided sectors, the quinquis and other forms of crime, which have nothing to do with the Trueba kids, we have made a selection with 10 of the fundamental films about the uncertainty of youth and its doubtful future. All, on platforms.

‘The way of Babel’ (Jerónimo Mihura, 1945)

In a cinema like the Spanish one of the forties, in which young people hardly seemed to exist, and in which, due to censorship, it was impossible to relate his terrible personal, economic and social conditions, the film of the older brother of the playwright Miguel Mihura constitutes an anomaly. First, because its protagonists are university students with a recent degree, immersed in an elegant comedy with an air of American screwball . And second, because despite their training they only seem to trust their future to a marriage of convenience. The economic somersault as the only way to escape from common poverty and unsatisfied mediocrity. The dichotomy between convenient love and true love dominates an apparently happy story, which begins with a patriotic harangue from the dean of the university, but underlies evident discontent and an uncertain future.

Cover of ‘El camino de Babel’ (1945), film directed by Jerónimo Mihura.

‘Day after day’ (Antonio del Amo , 1951)

Following in the wake of what Hollywood movies such as Forge of men and The city of boys , with Spencer Tracy as a priest and as a moral guide for the boys, the very interesting (in his early days) Del Amo composed a redemptive drama based on Christian teachings and the work of the priesthood, through which certain neorealist guidelines also creep in: filming in the most traditional Madrid locations, where poverty exudes. In the fifties, with the final stage of autarky, other realities began to be dealt with, those of thieves and petty swindlers, and the later one also snorts Near the city ​​

(Luis Lucia, 1952), with such a social burden. What is preached in these titles is humility, kindness and work, but at least it is beginning to be accepted in the cinema that in Spain at the time there were kids sunk in misery and depression.

‘The boys’ (Marco Ferreri, 1959)

The first generation of young people who did not make war, who did not live it either and who even began to deny it in the movies: “When your leg does not hurt it is worse than when it hurts, start telling me your stories of the war and it’s unbearable! ”. After the layer of joy and the youthful bustle of gangs, flirtations and relationships between boys and girls in Madrid, there is also a certain desolation due to the lack of future, and in a very disparate gang: children of a wealthy bourgeoisie, students, together with others from working class families. The final shot of Ferreri, who had debuted in Spain with El pisito a year earlier, is deeply metaphorical: three of the protagonists take refuge from the rain in the kiosk where one of them sells newspapers, and they wonder what they can spend on such a Sunday. The storm, which is nothing but the Spain of the dictatorship, barely lets them do anything. It will still take 29 years in hiding.

‘It’s always Sunday’ (Fernando Palacios, 1961)

They are the children of wealthy families in Madrid. For them, it is always Sunday, but not in the sad sense of now but in the happy one then. Convertible car races through the Puerta de Alcalá, parties until dawn. Boys and girls drunk with revelry and alcohol, of little shenanigans of rich children. A feast of laziness to which the daughter of a simple civil servant, shameful of being one, eager to climb the social ladder even if it is posing as one of them, also points out, dressed as a posh. The simulation. The sadness. Its protagonists, in a certain sense, could be the heirs of the so-called “young men of the black market”, present in films of the forties and fifties such as the thriller moral They always come back at dawn (Jerónimo Mihura, 1948) and the redeemer Balarrasa (José Antonio Nieves Conde, 1951): children of parents of the victorious side in the Civil War, who did not work in anything except in those operations, and who used to spend the money in partying .

‘Good love’ (Francisco Regueiro, 1963)

Two young people walk, eat, drink and tour Toledo, the way by Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy for Vienna in Before dawn , more than 30 years before. Except that these are not called Jesse and Céline but José and Mari Carmen: a law student in crisis, doomed to work in his father’s bank, and a native of Valladolid; and a Philology student from the conservative Madrid neighborhood of Salamanca. The trip of the couple by train from Madrid takes place on a day in which both decide to make balls, and between the little daring and the airs of a certain freedom, the feeling of religious oppression and the family yoke prevail. It is Good love a story of furtive kisses, sexual repression, small annoyances, reconciliations and a striking ignorance of the history, despite its closeness in time: “I would like to read a book about the war. I am a bit clueless, ”she goes on to say. Regueiro, then 29 years, he went with the film to the Cannes festival, where he left the writer Max Aub shocked.

‘Nine letters to Berta’ (Basilio Martín Patino, 1963)

Martín Patino, who had been one of the organizers of the Salamanca Conversations and one of the promoters of a historic strike by students at the Official Film School due to its dire conditions, debuted with this bitter and precious film about the Provincial Spain: gray, stale and with an untouchable social structure. The so-called New Spanish Cinema was being forged, and Patino combines social realism and visual poetry with sporadic narratives through frozen planes, as an expression of the stopped time in which the country was found and of a static and almost ghostly society. It is the painful contrast between the old Salamanca in which the young man played by Emilio Gutiérrez Caba unfolds, and the cosmopolitan London where he sends his nine letters to his beloved Berta. At its premiere in San Sebastián, it was celebrated by the younger generations of journalists and critics, and received with indifference by the older ones.

Image from the film ‘Nine letters to Berta’, directed by Martín Patino and starring Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Mary Carrillo, Elsa Baeza and Antonio Casas. It was one of his best known films.

‘Histories of the Kronen’ (Montxo Armendariz, 1995)

The novel of the same name by José Ángel Mañas, a finalist for the Nadal Prize, had impressed a generation of young readers, and Armendariz took advantage of the wave with a formidable film, which became part of the official section of the Cannes festival, in its adaptation lowering the social class of the protagonists one notch – from rich boys from La Moraleja to a wealthy bourgeoisie but not so opulent — and offering the protagonist both some weakness and some virtue, nuances that in the novel he did not have. The then called generation Kronen had an American model in the generation X and in the novel by Bret Easton Ellis Less than zero —adapted to the cinema as Hit the American dream -, but the characteristics of those young people transcend their time and are still fully valid in various sectors of our society. Existential emptiness, boredom as food for potential sociopathy and a particular lack of scruples.

‘Hi, are you alone?’ (Icíar Bollaín, 1995)

Finally, the fully feminine look. Bollaín, with experience in acting since she was a child, made her directing debut with a work of escape, of emancipation, of search. Attached to the present so as not to have to ponder about the future, the two young protagonists flee from a reality that exhausts them, and embark on a journey to nowhere that will always be better than the sad place they now occupy. “To prosper,” says Candela Peña’s character with a knowing smile. So easy, so difficult. Faced with the usual youth films with many doses of sex, drugs and very extreme stories, Bollaín opted for a “possible” story about “two girls who could be your neighbors”. In it there are defeats, as always in life, but fundamentally victories, in the form of friendship between women and of reunions with the vital breath that had previously vanished. At least here, optimism wins the game to despair.

‘Barrio’ (Fernando Lion of Aranoa, 1998)

An iconic image occupies the poster of León de Aranoa’s second film: a jet ski, perfect for showing off on the beach, parked on the asphalt in front of the beehive dwellings of a working-class neighborhood on the periphery. It is the perfect reflection of I want and I cannot. A group of kids who can only live off the substitute, the almost poetic illusion, the lazy laughter to escape boredom and grief. They glimpse through travel agencies, television and advertising what happiness can be, but they can barely touch it with their imagination. A happiness, anyway, adulterated, although they do not know it yet. Their problems stem from the economic need in their families, but there is also a generational dissatisfaction, almost of gloating in their own misery, something that they could share with some of the boys from Who prevents it . Although what perhaps distinguishes Barrio from other social films is León’s usual commitment to comedy.

Cover of the film ‘Barrio’ (1998), by Fernando Lion of Aranoa.

‘ Mensaka ‘(Salvador García Ruiz, 1998)

“What I am is a fucking Mensaka who has no contract! ”. The phrase and the expression, shouted from the rooftops by the twentysomething played by Gustavo Salmerón, unequivocally belongs to the late nineties. But its validity is full: change Mensaka for rider and they already have it. Same modern slavery scheme. García Ruiz portrays a diverse group of different ages and social classes, who nevertheless share the pain of living and the difficulties of maintaining loyalty when triumph is touched with the fingers. A story of enormous sensitivity, articulated by the individualism that crushes friendship, by the repeated mistakes in the sentimental, a field in which everyone seems to love the wrong person, and by a certain allergy to making decisions and facing problems. Their creatures don’t know what they want, but at least they know what they don’t want.

