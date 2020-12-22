Special on the future of Windows

We had one last chance to meet before the Christmas holidays and did not want to miss this opportunity. The last podcast of this eventful 2020 is here and, far from defining themes, we have let our imaginations run wild.

Past, present and future of Windows 10 and Xbox

The main topic of this podcast has been Windows 10 in its various aspects: x86, ARM and Windows 10X. It was only with this part that we could have talked for hours, but it took condensing it into an hour so as not to make the podcast too long.

We talked about what lies ahead in 2021, which would mean Microsoft is making its own ARM processors. As always, we have a variety of opinions from all three on the podcast. The initial version will surely be for Azure, but we’ll have to wait to find out more.

There was also time for the Latte project. The ability to display Android apps on Windows 10 or Windows 10X can be interesting. But what would be its main use. Chrome OS integrated Android applications and yet got nothing. We hope to learn more about this project in the coming year.

And we’ve been discussing Sun Valley, the update called to remodel Windows 10. The update seems to have started to hit system apps, like Alarms, but we’re still in doubt as to whether they’ll make it to the top. hour or will fail.

There were last few minutes to devote it to the Xbox. We talked about its launch and what you should do with the Redmond console now.

As always, good humor, good vibes and lots of technology. A year during which, thanks to you, we have grown like never before and we maintain our commitment to bring you daily news. Thank you for your trust and support during all this time and we hope that in 2021 the growth will be even higher.