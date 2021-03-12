Speech by Joe Biden at the First Quad China Summit India Japan Australia All Updates: What Biden Said About China at the First Quad Summit Meeting Praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Strong points:

Joe Biden told Prime Minister Modi that he is very happy to see you at the sharp top of China at the Quad Summit.

US President Joe Biden today chaired the quadrennial summit against China’s growing aggression in the Indo-Pacific. At that meeting, Biden also presented the United States’ future policies for the region. Not only that, he also fiercely aimed without naming China. Biden said the quad is going to be an important platform for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Biden told Prime Minister Modi it was great to see you.

Biden’s opposition to China

Biden, while addressing the inaugural session of the summit, said Qwad emerged as a “new mechanism” to strengthen cooperation. He said in a clear reference to China that we know our commitments … Our region is guided by international law, we are committed to all universal values ​​and free from any pressure but I am optimistic about our possibility.

America ready to work together

Biden has stated that Quod is going to be an important region in the Indo-Pacific region and I look forward to working closely with all of you in the years to come. The Quad is actually a group of four countries – India, Japan, Australia and the United States – and since its inception in 2007, representatives from these four member countries have met from time to time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga are also attending this conference.

Know what the quad is

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) was launched in 2007. However, it began in 2004–2005 when India reached out after the tsunami that hit many countries in Southeast Asia. Four Quad countries include the United States, Japan, Australia and India. In March, the Quad also had a meeting regarding the Corona virus. For the first time, in New Zealand, D. Korea and Vietnam have also joined.