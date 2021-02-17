Speller100, the best AI plugin for Bing

Spelling is one of those complexities of language that an AI tries to improve. Now Microsoft has launched a new system that aims to improve the experience when searching with Bing. The tool was named Speller100. It leverages various AI models to correct spelling in over 100 languages. Make the search engine more inclusive and efficient for its users around the world.

The search engine corrects us several times already if we have written something wrong. But with this new tool, he seeks to go further in linguistic perfection.

In a recent post on its AI research blog, Microsoft detailed that about 15% of searches are misspelled, which directly affects the quality of search results. Microsoft Bing has already supported spell checking for about two dozen languages ​​for some time. However, due to a lack of sufficient training data, the technology has not worked well for languages ​​with little presence on the web.

Research of Bing, the biggest beneficiary of Speller100

To address this issue, the Redmond giant is now expanding Bing’s spell-checking capabilities to add support for more than 100 languages. Speller100 should help overcome this major limitation by targeting large language families sharing similar characteristics.

The researchers also implemented a complex problem-solving technique called zero-hit learning. It allows a model to correct errors while eliminating the need for additional language-specific tagged data for training. In addition, Microsoft has developed many models based on the language family to provide further performance improvements.

Imagine that someone taught you to write in English and you automatically learned to write in German, Dutch, Afrikaans, Scottish and Luxembourgish as well. This is what enables zero learning, and it is a key component of Speller100 that allows us to develop in languages ​​with little or no data, ”the company explained.

Microsoft says the new Speller100 tool has provided promising results by reducing the number of pages without results by up to 30% in A / B testing at Bing. Interestingly, the test results revealed that the number of times people clicked on the spell suggestion increased from 8 to 67%. Microsoft engineers plan to introduce this tool in several other products in the future.