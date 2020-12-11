Sphinx of Giza: Egypt: The great Sphinx of Giza is not 4,500 years old, or even more? A Theory That Can Change History – How Old Is Egypt’s Great Sphinx At Giza An Alternative Theory Questions History

An Egyptian investigator gave a theory that could forever change the history of the Great Sphinx and Egypt. This historic building in Giza is a figure with a human head on the body of a lion. It is located on the west bank of the Nile in the Giza Plateau region and is said to have been built to protect Pharaoh Khafre.

“ Considering the aqueous erosion ”

It is the oldest figure in Egypt and is believed to have been designed and built 4,500 years ago. Writer and researcher Anyextee gave a different theory on his YouTube channel. He says that in reality this form is even older. Quoting the Egyptologist RA Schwaller de Lubicz, he claimed that aqueous erosion was observed here.

‘No rain in the recent past’

He said American lecturer and guide John Anthony West understood the results of Schwaller’s discovery. In fact, rainfall in Egypt is very low, two to four inches per year. The rain that left such traces here has not been in place for five to six thousand years. So if there is such traces of water here, it means that it is even older. This may require modification of claims related to the story.

“ The structure is in 10,000 BC ”

John visited here in 1990 and 1991 with Dr. Robert Shoosh of Boston University. Shaws also supported John’s theory. He stated that the Sphinx dates back to at least 10,000 BCE, not 2,500 BCE. He said the marks found here could not be made over the past 5,000 years as in the circumstances of the Sahara. They claimed that these traces were rains and not floods in the Nile.

However, Peter Green of the University of Texas has criticized West’s research. He said there was no scientific evidence to support West’s theory. At the same time, the famous archaeologist Mark Lennar also said that on the basis of the water marks, the whole story cannot be wrong.

