spice-girls:-the-return

Have passed 25 years since the Spice Girls released the catchy chorus If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends of the song Wannabe with which they conquered the world music market. It was 1996 and the five British Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger and Posh, the nicknames with which they were known Geri Halliwell, Melanie C , Victoria Beckham, Melanie B and Emma Bunton, released their first album that placed more than 20 million copies and became the third best-selling album of that decade. A bombshell. To celebrate this anniversary, the most famous girlband in history has released a commemorative album this Friday: Spice 25 , two albums that include unreleased songs and a renewed version of their greatest hits. In August and in Australia.

The unreleased song Feed Your Love, written by Matt Rowe and Richard Stannard, is a quiet theme about love. Among the demo versions, the pre-demos of some of his best-known songs, are Last Time Lover , If U Can’t Dance and Who Do You Think You Are . There are also remixes of Love Thing , Say You’ll Be There and Mother. In addition, there is a curious orchestrated version of 2 Become 1. The album closes with a funny audio of the Spice saying goodbye and thanking the listeners. Spice 25 , in a limited collector’s edition format on CD, vinyl and cassette, is now available on Spotify. On the occasion of this birthday, we review the great moments of the band.

The 10 Spice’s most iconic moments Girls

1. “Do you have of 18 to 23 years and can you dance / sing? Are you savvy, outgoing, ambitious and dedicated? ”. This was the poster claim for the audition hosted by Chris and Bob Herbert at 1993 in search of the future members of the band. In the photo, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown and Geri Halliwell appear singing at the auditions. Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton arrived later to replace Michelle Stevenson and Lianne Morgan.

2. The first single Wannabe , which the record company did not like, is released on 1996 and reaches number 1 in 37 countries. The members admit that the success was written in less than 20 minutes and his music video was shot in a single take. The girls were in Geri Halliwell’s backyard when they heard on the radio that they had hit number 3 on the UK charts and took a photo of themselves to celebrate.

3. The band’s first live show was at a stadium in Istanbul in 1997. Before entering the stage, Geri turned around, looked at Victoria and said: “I’m scared.” His partner replied: “Don’t worry, they are only here to see your huge hair and your big boobs .” In the photo, the last rehearsal on 12 October 1997, before the band’s first concert at the Abdi Ipecki Arena.

4. The second album, Spicewold , was presented for the first time in Granada, Spain. The city was “a representation of the mixture of cultures” that the new album had, they declared at the time. The members arrived in the city on October 6, 1996 , presented the album and from the city hall building greeted about 5. 000 people who were in the Plaza del Carmen, where the following photo was recorded.

5. It is 1997 and he arrives in South Africa where he meets Nelson Mandela and Prince Charles. On that trip, Mel B stole toilet paper and some rocks from Mandela’s bathroom pot to later give to the hair and makeup team, who had asked to bring them something. Scary Spice recounts: “I told Nelson what I had done and he laughed.” Pictured are Prince Carloss, Nelson Mandela and the Spice Girls in Johannesburg.

6. At the end of 1997, during an act of The Price’s Trust foundation in the United Kingdom, those known in Spain as spicy girls meet Prince Charles again and, to to her surprise, Geri pinches her ass. When Ginger leaves the band a year later, the Prince writes her a letter regretting her decision: “The group will not be the same without you. What will I do without your wonderful greetings? ”

7. The Spice Girls won an award for their success abroad in the Brit Awads of 1998. Halliwell, who was wearing a black dress, felt it was boring and sewed the Union Jack flag for her. The dress was so successful that it was later auctioned for just over 63. 000 euros.

8. Halliwell decides to leave the band in the middle of the tour of Spiceworld in 1998, the name with which they baptized their second album. The last concert in which he participated was that of 25 May 1998 in Helsinki (Finland). In subsequent performances in Norway, he no longer appeared. In the photo, only four members pose in Oslo on 26 May 1998.

9. In 2020, the band receives the Outstanding Achievement Award in Music at the BRIT Awards. Despite being at the event, Halliwell did not join her former teammates on stage. That same year, the group released Forever , but the third album received a tepid response from the public and they decided to leave the project to focus on their solo careers. In the photo, the Spice Girls celebrate their final performance at the Brit Awards in London on 23 October 2000.

10. Adele has always declared herself a fan of the Spice Girls and cried when she met Mel C when both singers were at a Coldplay concert. Other artists such as Katy Perry or Emma Stone have also declared themselves followers of the group. The photo shows a little Adele posing in front of posters of the group.