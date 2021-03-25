spiders on mars: how spiders are formed on mars

Life is discovered on Mars, the mystery of the strange things there is also revealed. In this episode, scientists took a step toward understanding the shape of spiders on Mars. These are called Araneiforms and form at a height deep on the surface of Mars. They were not found anywhere on Earth and how they got to Mars remains a puzzle. Scientists have now predicted that they form due to the sublimation of carbon dioxide into molten vapor without ice.

Spiders of Mars

Scientists in the UK and Ireland created Mars-like conditions with the help of the Open University Mass Simulation Chamber, and then saw if this process could create such a shape. For this, carbon dioxide was drilled into ice cubes and then rolled over different sizes of grains. The pressure in the chamber was then reduced to that of Mars and the blocks were placed on the surface. After that, the carbon dioxide fragments sublimated, and when they were removed, it was found that the same spider-like shape was formed by the gas.

How is it done?

Scientists believe this may explain the shape seen on Mars. This hypothesis has been called the Kiefer hypothesis. In spring, sunlight warms the bottom surface through the ice, which sublimates the snow. This creates downward pressure that passes through the cracks. With the release of gas, a spider shape is left behind. So far, this theory has been considered for decades, but no physical evidence has been found.

March clouds

A few days ago, eight new photographs taken from NASA’s U.S. Space Agency Curiosity Rover were seen with a navigation camera view for five minutes. We see them moving like the clouds of the earth. These were shared by Paul Carolina, a scientist at North Carolina State University. Even though these clouds look like clouds like Earth, the atmosphere on Mars is very thin and therefore they will form differently. This time of Mars is not the same as that of Earth, but it is special. In 2008, the Phoenix lander had snowfall on the surface. This ice looks like earth in appearance, but it is actually carbon dioxide like dry ice.