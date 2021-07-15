Spin Buldak: Relations with Pakistani Taliban, Pakistan Air Force warns Afghan forces against Taliban

Strong points

Pakistan Air Force provides air security for Taliban at Shaman border Pakistan warns Afghan army against Taliban attack Taliban occupied Afghan security post by attacking Dichman Kabul border

Pakistan openly supported the Taliban and warned the Afghan army to retaliate. The Pakistani Air Force has said that if Afghan security forces attack Taliban positions in the Spin Boldak area, they will face our retaliation. Spin Boldak is known as the Chaman Frontier in Pakistan. Recently, the Taliban seized this border by driving out the Afghan army.

Afghan vice president revealed by tweet

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Sahel claimed in a tweet that the Pakistani Air Force has officially warned the Afghan Army and Air Force that any attempt to remove the Taliban from the Spin Boldak area will result in retaliation. He alleged that the Pakistani Air Force is now providing close air support to the Taliban in some areas.

Taliban received 3 billion rupees on this border

After seizing the border post built in the region of Spin Boldak, in the Afghan province of Kandahar, the Taliban have in their hands three billion rupees. That money had fled the Afghan army, which has now been captured by Taliban terrorists. The Taliban issued a statement confirming receipt of the money. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement: “The Taliban have taken control of border towns in Kandahar province. After the capture of this Boldak tower and the important road between Chaman and Kandahar, the customs service also came under the control of the Taliban.

Pakistan refused to close the border

Despite the occupation of the Chaman border by the Taliban, Pakistan refused to close it. Pakistan says it is an important border, because of which thousands of people cross the border every day. If it is closed, people will be inconvenienced. At the same time, after seizing this border, the Taliban withdrew the flags of Afghanistan and hoisted white flags.

Taliban take over 116 districts of Afghanistan

Ahmed Nader Nadri, chairman of Afghanistan’s Independent Administrative and Civil Service Reform Commission, said on Thursday that the Taliban had cut off essential government services in newly captured districts. They transport these goods or services to areas under their control. According to Nadri, the Taliban torched or destroyed 260 government buildings and properties in 116 districts. He also pointed out that 13 million Afghans in areas controlled by the Taliban have been deprived of social services and that 50,000 workers, including women, have been affected in areas of the Taliban.