spinach to send e-mails: spinach: American scientists have created a home that can send e-mails, change the image of the world – spinach to send e-mails and it could warn us of climate change, according to scientists from the mit

spinach to send e-mails and it could warn us of climate change, according to scientists from the mit

You might find it looks like a Hollywood sci-fi movie, but scientists at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States have created a foster family capable of sending emails. With the help of nanotechnology, scientists at MIT prepared this spinach for a very special purpose. This spinach has become like a sensor capable of smelling explosives. The scientists said that after receiving information about these spinach explosives, they would be able to send their information to the scientists without any wires. Tell us how this spinach works and how it will benefit the world …..

Find out how adoptive scientists can send emails

According to the environmental website Euro News, scientists at MIT said carbon nanotubes in spinach leaves will signal when spinach roots are detected with nitroaromatics in groundwater. This signal will be read by the infrared camera and an alert will immediately reach the scientists. Nitroaromatic is a compound found in explosives such as landmines. This experience is part of extensive research in the field which includes electronic engineering equipment. This technology has been called “Plant Nanobioconics” and indeed offers new capacities to spinach. Professor Michael Strano, who led the research, said: “Plants are very good analytical chemists.” He listed many other characteristics of plants.

Successfully breaking down the communication barrier between plants and humans

Professor Michael said: “The roots of plants are widely distributed in the soil and they constantly take samples of the water inside the soil and they have the ability to carry water with their power to the leaves. . He said it was a great example of breaking down the communication barrier between plants and humans. Although the goal of this research is to detect explosives, Strano and other scientists believe that with the help of this, scientists will gain information about pollution and other environmental conditions. He said plants capture large-scale data about their environment and can monitor changes in ecology ideally.

The revolution can come in the world of mobile batteries

In the initial phase of his research, Professor Strano used nanoparticles in plants to detect pollutants. Meanwhile, the researchers were able to detect nitric oxide. This pollutant is caused by combustion. Strano said the plants are very environmentally responsive. Before we even know it, they have a feeling there is going to be a drought. Soil plants become aware of the changes and possibilities of water. He said if these chemical signals are shown the right way, then we will be collecting a great deal of information. Scientists have found that spinach can be converted into carbon nanosheets and can become the primary source or catalyst to make air cells and metal fuel cells more efficient. Metal air batteries are a more efficient alternative to lithium-ion batteries currently in use.

Why are scientists around the world using spinach?

Scientists chose spinach because it contains a large amount of iron and nitrogen, which is the most important element in the role of catalyst. The researchers had to wash, squeeze and grind the powdered spinach to convert it into nanosheets. A researcher, Jou, said: “The process we used to make a catalyst from spinach can produce a very active carbon catalyst. We believe this will leave the current platinum catalysts far behind in terms of activation and stability. This discovery by American scientists is seen as the beginning of a dialogue between humans and plants. With the help of this technology in the future, other doors of possibilities can be opened.