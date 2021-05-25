Spiral in the Thar Desert: Forget the Peruvian Sketches, a giant serpent-like landscape spread over 1 lakh square meters found in India – huge spiral geoglyphs covering 100,000 square meters found in the desert of Rajasthan Thar similar to the Nazca Lines

A huge spiral shape has been detected in a 1 lakh square meter desert area in the Rajasthan desert. American and British experts have claimed that it was perhaps the largest drawing ever made on earth. Previously, only the figures found in the Najka Desert of the South American country of Peru were discussed. The 121-foot giant cat shape built on a hill here was also famous around the world. The spiral artwork covers an area of ​​approximately one million square feet in the Thar Desert of India. It remains as a series of small expanses. He was first noticed by the father-son duo who joined the French research team on Google Earth. Their names are Carlo and Johann Othemer. According to him, the line found in the Thar Desert of India is much larger than any line built in the Najka Desert.

(Pic- Carlo and Yohann Oetheimer)

These lines are made by tearing up sand and silt

According to the report, the lines drawn by the disposal of sand and silt near the village of Boha in Rajasthan form four different symbols. One of its symbols is 2,364 feet long and 650 feet wide. It is in the seven and a half mile line. The authors of this study are not linked to any institution. He claims that these lines are at least 150 years old. However, he claims they may be older than that. The team found eight sites in Google Earth, seven of which were declared natural. In 2016, the team also mapped the entire air plane by piloting a drone over this area. During the drone’s flight, he found that seven of the eight estimated sites had in fact been dug for unsuccessful plantings. He found that the village of Boha had four different symbols on the eighth, made of lines of varying length and 20 inches wide.

(Pic- Carlo and Yohann Oetheimer)

The landscape of Rajasthan is longer than the Najka lines

Built on the ground, it has an emblem 2374 feet long and 650 wide at the center of the geoglyphs. It is made up of a spiral line of seven and a half miles. The team reported that there is a second line southwest of this mega-spiral that turns inward several times to form a grid of parallel lines. There are also a pair of small geoglyphs to the north and southwest, but both have perished over time. He claims it is longer than any line formed in the Najka Desert in Peru. According to the researchers, these lines made in Rajasthan are not visible from the ground. For that, you have to see from a height.

(Pic- Carlo and Yohann Oetheimer)

What are geoglyphs or landscapes?

Geoglyphs are in fact figures on the ground. Which is made from the ground up using any moving object. Usually stand over four meters tall and are made of durable objects such as stones, trees and gravel. A positive geoglyph is formed from material placed on the ground while a negative geoglyph is formed by removing the material. Several geomorphs have been discovered in the Amazon rainforest since the 1970s. They are often man-made with bizarre, circular or hexagonal shapes. Ru’s most famous geoglyphs include the Najka lines.

(Pic- Carlo and Yohann Oetheimer)