spiritual-canticle-on-fruits-and-vegetables

The convent of the Descalzas Reales is located in an area in the center of Madrid that, at the time of the Movida, in the eighties of the last century, when I was able to visit its garden, was an Apache territory. At dawn you could imagine that the song of the matins of the closing mothers and novices was joined by the shouts and explosions of beer bottles against the asphalt by the last drunks and other desperate people of life who at that hour were coming out of the gambling dens around and coming home stepping on syringes. The sun illuminated at the same time these waste of culture on the sidewalks and the roses, tomatoes, lettuces and lilies on the other side of the wall.

To reach the vision of these vegetables in the Orchard of the Royal Barefoot and kneel before a cauliflower, as Ortega says that the painter Darío de Regoyos did with the brush in his hand, you had to first go through some rooms whose walls hung high quality Gothic tables and some full corridors of paintings by the great masters of the seventeenth century and walk in the shadow of Rubens tapestries and shelves filled with incunabula and miniature codices. He had never seen onions, aubergines, zucchini, tomatoes, lettuces and peppers so well grown, not only because of the gardener’s hoe but because of the Gregorian prayers and chants that fell on these vegetables in the form of compost. Such fluid led you to think that a salad made with these products could also be a spiritual food.

The mother abbess was called Mari Luz and she was a woman who combined a high degree of elegance with her delicacy . While he was accompanying me among flowers, vegetables and fruit trees, he told me that every year they sent the Zarzuela, expressly for Doña Sofía, who was a vegetarian, as a present a basket with the best fruits from that garden. At the bottom of any Gothic panel, behind the figures of the Virgin and Child, a garden usually appears through the arches of an atrium, but in this one of the Royal Barefoot, between the ridges where the garlic crest protruded , the irrigation water ran and a novice was seen pulling a wheelbarrow under a pomegranate and another carrying an armful of lilies for the altar. The painting of the Annunciation by Fra Angélico belongs to the Royal Barefoot Girls and sometimes the abbess has managed to have it carried from the Prado Museum to the convent for a week to pray to him. While the nuns pray to that Virgin, painting ceases to be art to become a magical icon. You should also pray on your knees before the thistles, turnips, carrots, quinces and lemons painted by Zurbarán or Sánchez Cotán.

When I arrive in an unknown city, I usually visit the market before the cathedral. The voices that cheer on the fruit and vegetables from both sides of the counters are truly hymns to the joy of living. In the cities on the Mediterranean shore, in Valencia, in Barcelona, ​​in Palermo, the markets are very surreal: in them, the vendors end up resembling the stall products. This transubstantiation takes place before the gaze of the parishioners. I have been lucky enough to see it many times as in the paintings of the Milanese painter Arcimboldo, from the 16th century, in which bananas, peaches, lettuces and pears are arranged so that they represent human faces. Very early in the morning, the shopkeepers of the central fruit and vegetable market of Valencia and those of the Boqueria of Barcelona, ​​before taking their positions, go to the hairdresser, adorn themselves with white aprons and blouses with starched lace trim, and offer all kinds of goods to clients with jeweled hands as if it were a liturgical ceremony. Both markets are located very close to the old Chinatowns. Through the stairwells of the brothels at that time the shouts and fights of orchards and sailors went up and down in search of another kind of fruit of paradise. In the central market of Valencia, in the shadow of the Lonja, when the first sun illuminates the modernist stained glass windows, the clean, healthy, beautiful, lush shopkeepers order the counters forming columns and capitals in its cathedral. The same happens in the Boquería market in Barcelona. Before the hoses have already taken away the rot of the night for a moment.

The Italian painter Renato Guttuso is the author of the famous painting of La Vucciria from Palermo. Going through a motley feast of fruits, vegetables, fish and butchered meats, the figure of a powerful woman is seen from behind. It is Marta Marzotto, his lover. This splendor is painted on a black background. Says the artist: “While I was painting, I realized everything it contained, an abundance of life, and in the end, a destructive feeling .” Will it continue to fall like a Fertile rain the Gregorian chant of the Royal Barefoot mothers and novices about the fruits of their garden?