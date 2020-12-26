sports, bars and first-group recklessness

Publication: Friday, December 25, 2020 2:47 PM

In our memories of the COVID year, we stop in May. It was the month of de-escalation, the phases, the month when the confinement ended and we rushed out to walk and play sports first; and then to bars.

Images of recklessness were starting to become widespread, but after a month and a half confined to the house, the first rays of sunlight on my face were ecstasy.

In phase 0 we could only go out for a walk, but it tasted like glory. We wanted so much that it escaped us: traffic jams for walkers, traffic jams for runners, groups of bikes, stormy surfers … and late-night evenings from the first night.

The hygienists put their hands on their heads. Later, several regions moved to phase 1. Finally, home visits were allowed, which led to the first meetings.

But without a doubt, what disturbed us the most was the opening of the bars. The terraces looked like nightclubs, the streets became parties and the beaches, where sitting was forbidden, the rare thing was to see people walking.

In politics, the war was for Madrid, who failed to make it to phase 1 twice. But what really worried us in May was whether we were going to be able to swim in the summer, which ended up being confirmed.

We have therefore undertaken to prepare the social distance on the beaches, leaving images that worry us, almost as much as certain proposals for measures that have not seen the light of day.