Spotify free for four months with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

The Redmond giant confirmed what had been a growing rumor. The new collaboration for Xbox Game Pass users is Spotify Premium Free. As you know from time to time there are some perks included in Game Pass and this time it’s Spotify Premium’s turn.

Spotify Premium Free for Four Months with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

On this occasion, Microsoft is offering us the opportunity to enjoy four months of Spotify Premium free of charge with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. As often happens, this has a but, it will only work with newer Spotify accounts. This way, if you have a free account, you can create a new one to take advantage of this offer.

Listen to all your favorites by accessing millions of songs and podcasts. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can listen to ad-free music, offline music, and podcast downloads and listen on demand with Spotify Premium for 4 months. Available only to new Spotify Premium members.

This new option is interesting, but, as you know, it has a small drawback. However, it does provide additional value to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which continues to grow steadily. We’ll see how the folks at Xbox surprise us in the months to come. The free period starts to be available tomorrow (05/04/2021), and you can find more details in the perks gallery on console, mobile or PC.

Additionally, new games arriving on the popular service have been announced including Just Cause 4, Outlast, Psychonauts, Red Dead Online, Steep, Fifa 21, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Final Fantasy X / X-2, and Remnan. Ashes. A barrage of new titles to come with the Game Pass membership. So now you can see what will be the next game you are going to play.