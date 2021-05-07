sputnik v ak 47: Russian coronavirus vaccines like Ak 47: Corona virus vaccine from Russia like AK 47

Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russian Kovid-19 vaccines are as reliable as AK-47. Russia has so far approved four vaccines against the corona virus, according to the TASS news agency. TASS quoted Putin as saying that they are as reliable as the AK-47. This is not us, said a European specialist and I think he is absolutely right. The AK-47 is one of the most widely used weapons in the world.

During a video conference, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova quoted Putin as saying: “Our medicine is based on a technology and a platform that has been used for decades. They are very modern and up to date. There is no doubt that it is the most reliable and the most secure.

Approved single dose vaccine

Previously, Russia granted regulatory approval on Thursday to a single-dose version of its Kovid-19 Sputnik V vaccine, arguing that the move could speed up the process of obtaining herd immunity against the corona virus. This variant of the vaccine is called “Sputnik Light” and is similar to the first dose of Sputnik V, a two-dose dose. It has not yet completed the advanced tests necessary to ensure its safety and effectiveness in accordance with established scientific protocols.

Strong against the virus

According to official reports, Russia began human trials of “Sputnik Light” in January and studies are still ongoing. “Sputnik Light” is the fourth local anti-Kovid-19 vaccine approved in Russia, which has been approved in the country. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said authorization of the fourth vaccine would help speed up the process of building collective immunity to the virus. Most scientists believe that vaccination of at least 70% of the population is necessary to gain mass immunity to covid-19, but the exact extent is still unknown.

Russian vaccine