Sputnik V corona vaccine: efficacy of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V: Sputnik effect of the Russian vaccine against the Corona virus

Moscow

Phase III trials of the Russian Kovid-19 “Sputnik V” vaccine have demonstrated 91.6% efficacy and no side effects. This was affirmed in an interim analysis of data published in “The Lancet” journal. These study results are based on analysis of data collected from approximately 20,000 participants.

No serious reaction

Scientists on the study team said there were no serious adverse effects from the vaccine doses during the vaccine trial. He said four people died during the test. However, he claimed it had nothing to do with the vaccine. He said the most side effects were considered flu-like symptoms, pain at the injection site, and weakness.

Test on people over 18

Anna V. Dolzhikova, co-lead author of the study and affiliated with the Russian National Gamalaya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said: “Our phase III trial in Russia found high vaccine efficacy in participants. over 18 years old.

Significantly, 64 trials of Kovid-19 are currently in clinical trials around the world, with 13 vaccines in Phase III trials, while 173 vaccines are in preclinical analysis.

