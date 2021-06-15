Sputnik V corona vaccine: Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Delta variant India: Russian corona virus vaccine against Delta variant found in India

Moscow

Russia’s Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday that Russia’s Sputnik-V corona virus vaccine was more effective against the Delta variant coronavirus first found in India. It has been claimed that the Russian vaccine has shown the greatest effect against this more infectious and deadly variant than any other vaccine. The Gamleya Center study will be published in an international peer-reviewed journal.

Dr. Reddy Lab produces Sputnik V in India and its option is also offered on CoWIN. It has not been approved by the WHO but has been approved in 67 countries, including India. At the same time, a lot of research has emerged regarding vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca. In some, they have been described as effective and others less powerful.

The World Health Organization has called the delta variant a “worrying fourth variant” and the infection has spread rapidly to many countries, including the second wave in India. It has also been found in the UK that people need to be hospitalized due to infection with the delta variant compared to the alpha variant found there.

How is this vaccine made?

It is made from cold type viruses. The threat is eliminated by designing this virus and then using it as a vector, part of the corona virus is delivered to the body. The immune system recognizes the genetic code of the virus and fights it without getting sick. For this reason, special antibodies are made in the body against the corona virus. The peculiarity is that different vectors are used in the first and second doses of Sputnik. Researchers say that using different vectors makes the immune response stronger and longer lasting.