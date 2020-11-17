World

Sputnik v coronavirus vaccine: Sputnik-V vaccine can be produced in India and China: Vladimir Putin – Russian President Vladimir Putin says Sputnik v coronavirus vaccine can be made in India and China

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminNovember 17, 2020
41

India-China Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine: Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the Corona virus vaccine can be produced in India and China.

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminNovember 17, 2020
41
Photo of bcfadmin

bcfadmin

Back to top button