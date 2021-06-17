Sputnik V offers recall work against Delta variant of coronavirus

Moscow

Russian vaccine maker Corona Gamalya Research Institute will launch a booster dose of the Sputnik V vaccine. Russia says the vaccine will be particularly effective against the delta variant of the corona virus first found in India. The company said this booster dose is made from the vaccine cocktail. The Delta variant is spreading rapidly to many countries around the world, including India. In which countries like Great Britain, America, Vietnam are also included.

Sputnik V claims to be effective

Russia has previously claimed that its Sputnik V vaccine is effective against all variants of Kovid found around the world. Not only that, Russia has also made the Sputnik Light vaccine, which immunizes humans against the crown in a single dose. Russia also claims that the Gamalya Center manufactured the first cocktail vaccine named Sputnik V in April 2020. However, the Russian government gave its approval in August. It uses two different adenoviral vectors Ad5 and Ad26.

The delta variant of Corona is very deadly

The delta variant of the corona virus is scientifically known as B.1.617.2. It turned out to be the most contagious variant of all time. Patients with this variant have many symptoms, including hearing loss, severe stomach disease, and blood clots, gangrene. Also known as delta, h (B.1.617.2). The virus has spread to more than 60 countries in the past six months and has further tightened travel restrictions from Australia to the United States.

Delta variant “new enemy”

According to six doctors treating patients across the country, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, hearing loss and joint pain are among the ailments facing Covid patients. According to research conducted by researchers at the University of New South Wales last month, beta and gamma variants were first detected in South Africa and Brazil, respectively.

Its new variant may be more contagious than Delta, know what the experts are saying

How does this vaccine work?

The Russian vaccine is based on the adenovirus that causes the common cold. This vaccine was manufactured artificially. This corona virus mimics the structural protein found in SARS-CoV-2, which produces the same immune response in the body that is produced by infection with the corona virus. That is, in a certain way, the human body reacts in the same way that it would respond to infection with the corona virus, but in this it does not have to face the deadly consequences. of COVID-19. Clinical trials began on June 18, 2020 at Seschenov University in Moscow.

Russia to help Palestine against Israel, provide single dose of Sputnik Lite vaccine

Sputnik’s single dose vaccine is 79% effective!

Russia claims its Sputnik Light vaccine is 79.4% effective according to data analyzed 28 days after injection. This data is collected from Russians who did not receive a second dose for any reason during the mass vaccination program between December 5, 2020 and April 15, 2021. Not only that, Russia also claims that the Single-dose Sputnik vaccine is more effective than many two-dose corona vaccines available worldwide.

Sputnik V vaccine