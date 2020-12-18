Sputnik V vaccine: good news on russian corona vaccine, india will manufacture 300 million doses of sputnik v – good news on covid vaccine india to produce 300 million doses of sputnik v vaccine

Amid the global vaccination of the coronavirus vaccine, Russia announced that it will manufacture its vaccine in India. Russia has also said that from 2021 India will produce around 300 million doses of the vaccine each year. For this, Russia also held talks with four major vaccine manufacturers in India. Explain that when the vaccine’s success was announced, Russia said it would manufacture its vaccine in India.

Russia speaks with four Indian vaccine makers

Kyril Dimitrev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said that by 2021 India will manufacture around 300 million doses of the Russian Corona vaccine. He said that for this we approached four major vaccine manufacturers in India. India can manufacture 300 million or more doses of the vaccine starting next year.

Russia claims its vaccine is over 91% effective

The Russian Corona virus vaccine company, Sputnik V, claimed a few days ago that it was 91.5% effective against the virus. The company said this result came out after analyzing the final three checkpoints of the vaccine’s clinical trial data. In the first checkpoint the vaccine showed an effect of 92%, while in the second checkpoint the figure was 91.4%.

100% effective against severe cases of corona

Its manufacturing company Gamalaya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology claimed that the vaccine had shown 100% effectiveness against severe cases of the corona virus. According to the company, data from the vaccine’s clinical trial will soon be published in prestigious scientific journals. After that, a report will be prepared for the rapid registration of the Sputnik V vaccine in countries around the world.

How does this vaccine work

The Russian vaccine is based on the common adenovirus which causes the common cold. This vaccine was created artificially. It mimics the structural protein found in the SARS-CoV-2 corona virus, which produces the exact same immune response in the body following infection with the corona virus. That is, in a way, the human body responds the same as infection with the corona virus, but it does not have the fatal consequences of COVID-19. Clinical trials began on June 18 at Moscow University, Seshenov. In a study of 38 people, this vaccine was found to be safe. Immunity was also found against viruses in all volunteers.

The vaccine takes its name from the first Russian satellite

The vaccine takes its name from the first Russian satellite Sputnik. Which was launched by Russia in 1957 by the Russian Space Agency. Even then, the space race between Russia and America was at its peak. There is a rivalry between the United States and Russia over the development of the vaccine against the Corona virus. Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Wealth Fund, described the vaccine development process as a “space race”. He told American television: “When America heard the sound of Sputnik (the world’s first satellite made by the Soviet Union), they were surprised, the same is with the vaccine.