Moscow

Russia, which voted against Israel at the United Nations, has taken a big step to help Palestine. The Russian Direct Investment Board, which makes the Russian coronavirus vaccine, announced that the Palestinian Ministry of Health has approved the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine. Sputnik Lite vaccine is a first component of Sputnik V.

Sputnik’s single dose vaccine is 79% effective!

Russia claims its Sputnik Light vaccine is 79.4% effective according to data analyzed 28 days after injection. This data was collected from Russians who did not receive a second dose for any reason during the mass vaccination program between December 5, 2020 and April 15, 2021. Not only that, Russia also claims that the Single-dose Sputnik vaccine is more effective than many two-dose corona vaccines available worldwide.

Sputnik V vaccine has already been approved

In January 2021, Palestine approved the Russian-made two-dose Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use. RDIF reported that the Sputnik V vaccine has so far been approved in 65 countries around the world. In total, more than 3.2 billion people live in these countries.

Sputink Light News: A dose of Sputnik Light will do all the work of Corona

Russia says there will be fewer hospital patients

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said that using the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine significantly reduces the risk of severe cases requiring hospitalization. He also thanked the authorities for approving the Sputnik Light in Palestine. Kirill said that because of this vaccine, people will be able to gain herd immunity to the corona virus outbreak as soon as possible.

How does this vaccine work?

The Russian vaccine is based on the adenovirus that causes the common cold. This vaccine was manufactured artificially. This corona virus mimics the structural protein found in SARS-CoV-2, which produces the same immune response in the body that is produced by infection with the corona virus. That is, in a certain way the human body reacts in the same way that it would respond to infection with the corona virus, but in this it does not have to face the deadly consequences. of COVID-19. Clinical trials began on June 18, 2020 at Seschenov University in Moscow.