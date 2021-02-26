Squads and NFL 21 are coming to EA Play in March

As you know, and if we’re not here to remind you, EA Play is a subscription included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This allows us to have access to a large number of EA titles for free with our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. For the moment, we do not know when it will arrive on PC but it will also arrive on this platform.

But now we’re going to talk about two new additions coming to EA Play in March. These are Star Wars: Squadrons and NFL 21, two great titles to keep us entertained in style. Also, upcoming games on EA Play are not rotating like those on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can still read them and they won’t leave the catalog.

Star Wars: Squadrons and NFL 21, what’s new from EA Play

The reality is that the game that wanted to collect the testimony of X-Wing vs Tie Fighter did not receive great reviews. In fact, we were all a little surprised by its sudden release after a big game like Jedi Fallen Order. But, we are not going to criticize its arrival in the EA Play catalog.

This game which takes place after the Battle of Endor plunges us into a space battle between the different squads of the Republic and the Empire. Remember those space simulation moments from the past with a simple story and lots of adrenaline.

For its part, NFL 21 is the game of American football par excellence. Electronic Arts also leads the sport and now allows us to enjoy one of North America’s favorite sports on our Xbox. If you are a fan of the sport, you will love this addition to EA Play.

The advantage of EA Play is to have games in the style of Xbox Game Studios. No, we don’t have them on launch day but after a while. This allows us to enjoy great EA titles as part of our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.