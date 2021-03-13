Sri Lanka bans the burqa: Sri Lanka bans the burqa for Muslim women Latest updates: Muslim women in Sri Lanka will be banned from wearing the burqa

Strong points:

Now that Sri Lanka is also preparing to ban the burqa, the minister has presented the bill to cabinet. Unable to teach in Colombo

Sri Lanka, which fights against religious fundamentalism, is now preparing to ban the burqa. A minister in Mahinda Rajapaksa’s government announced on Saturday that Sri Lanka would soon ban the wearing of the burqa. He also said that apart from this, at least 1,000 Islamic schools will also be closed. Outside of Sri Lanka, many countries around the world have banned the burqa. A few days ago, Switzerland also banned the wearing of the burqa by organizing a referendum.

Bill submitted to the cabinet concerning the ban on the burqa

Sri Lankan Minister of Public Security Sarath Verasekera said he had signed a bill for Cabinet approval. The bill calls for prohibiting Muslim women from wearing burqas for reasons of national security. If this bill is passed by Cabinet, the Parliament of Sri Lanka can legislate on it.

Preparations to also ban madrasas

Verasekera said the government plans to ban more than a thousand Islamic madrasah schools. He also said that these madrasas take away from Sri Lanka’s national education policy. He said in a strict tone that no one can open a school and cannot teach children what you want.

Minister said – Burka is a sign of religious extremism

Sarath Verasekera said that in ancient times Muslim women and girls did not wear burqas. It is a sign of recent religious extremism. We will definitely ban it. It is believed that this law may increase the anger of Muslims in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has also banned the burqa in the past

In Sri Lanka’s Buddhist majority, wearing the burqa was banned for a time even after an attack by Islamic militants on churches and hotels in 2019. More than 250 people were killed in this attack. At that time, Sri Lanka also arrested many defendants.

The ban was imposed on the burial of the corpses of Muslims

Sri Lanka has banned the burial of the bodies of Muslims who died from infection during the Corona outbreak. The government argued at the time that it was unlikely to spread the infection. However, the decision was strongly opposed by Sri Lankan Muslims at the time. The case reached the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka but the verdict remained the same. The ban was then lifted earlier this year by the Sri Lankan government following criticism from the United States and international rights groups.