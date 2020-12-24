Sri Lanka: Bodies of deceased Muslims from Corona not allowed to be buried, protest in streets of Colombo – protests in Colombo against cremation of dead Muslims from coronavirus

Colombo

A silent protest was held in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, against the government’s policy of cremating rather than burying the bodies of members of the Muslim community who died as a result of Kovid-19. It should be noted that the bodies of those who have died from infection with the corona virus have been authorized to be buried by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Sajit Premdasa led the protest

The main opposition leader, Sajit Premadasa, led the protest, which also included civil society groups. Muslim groups claim that the bodies of people in their communities who have died from the infection are forcibly cremated, while their religious beliefs do not allow cremation. At the same time, officials said the burial of corpses could lead to an epidemic.

Even after nine months, the expert committee did not report

Muslim civil society groups said the government had formed an expert committee to make suggestions on the burial issue, but even after nine months, it did not submit any suggestions. Many human rights organizations have called for changing the notification and respecting the religious faith of the Muslim community.

The UN also appealed to the Sri Lankan government

The United Nations has also called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to allow the burial of the corpses because the WHO guidelines on the cremation of the bodies of Kovid-19 also include the religious tradition of Muslims. Sri Lanka has so far reported 38,059 cases of infection and 183 people have died from epidemics.

Muslims 9% of the Sri Lankan population

Let the Muslim community share nine percent of the population of Sri Lanka. On March 31, when the Kovid-19 pandemic began in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Health changed the guidelines and ordered that only Kovid-19 patients or deaths suspected of being infected be cremated.

Cremation of corona dead has been mandatory since April

This directive was issued after the death of a person from the Muslim community of Kovid-19. However, the government published a notice in the Official Gazette on April 11 making the cremation of the dead mandatory for deaths related to Kovid-19.