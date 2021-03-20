Sri Lanka bus crash: 14 killed, 30 injured in Sri Lanka bus crash – 14 killed and 30 injured in Sri Lanka bus crash

Disclaimer: This article is automatically downloaded from the agency feed. It was not edited by the NavbharatTimes.com team.

On Saturday, a passenger bus fell into a ravine on a road in Badulla Hills state in central Sri Lanka, killing at least 14 people and injuring 30 others.

On Saturday, a passenger bus fell into a ravine on a road in Badulla Hills state in central Sri Lanka, killing at least 14 people and injuring 30 others. Police said the private bus was traveling from Lunugala to Badulla to the capital Colombo when the crash happened this morning.

Police said CCTV footage showed an approaching dump truck pushed the bus over the side of the road. The bus fell under a hill around seven in the morning local time.

