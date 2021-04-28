Sri Lanka Covid 19 Protocol: Hindu Temple Officials Arrested For Hosting Festivities Amid Escalating Covid Business

Colombo

Senior officials at a Hindu temple in Sri Lanka have been arrested for organizing the celebrations despite a ban on large gatherings due to the escalation of the COVID-19 case. This information was given in the news reported in the media. The Colombo Gazette newspaper reported that a large crowd gathered at the Sri Kamakshi Amman Kovil temple festival in Jaffna, a Tamil-dominated state, with no mask attached or physical distance observed.

Police said the head and secretary of the temple administrators were arrested for organizing the festival despite the ban. The government has placed restrictions on these large programs until May 31. Last week, the government announced a ban on classes, parties and public meetings until May 31 after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year issued a third level alert in Sri Lanka.

Health officials have warned of an increase in cases after New Year’s celebrations in mid-April. Under the new health guidelines, casinos, nightclubs and beach parties have been temporarily banned. Government and private offices have been urged to at least call employees and most of them should work from home.

In Sri Lanka, 1,111 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the cases first appeared in March 2020.