Sri Lanka has again refused to authorize its vaccine against the corona cyanoform virus, giving the Chinese dragon a heavy blow. Cabinet co-lawyer Dr Ramesh Pathirana said the Chinese vaccine’s phase III trial is not yet complete. He said he had not even received full information about the cyanoform vaccine registration. The spokesperson said Sri Lanka would now rely on Oxford’s Corona vaccine to deliver the vaccine to its 14 million people.

Sri Lanka has ordered 13.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Previously, India had also given five lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Sri Lanka as a gift. Dr Ramesh said: “In the coming times we will proceed with the AstraZeneca vaccine. When we have full documents on the Chinese vaccine, we will consider registering it.

“Chinese vaccine registration will take time”

Dr Ramesh also said it will take time to register the Chinese vaccine because the World Health Organization has yet to approve it. He said, “The Chinese vaccine is still under review.” The spokesperson said the Russian vaccine has yet to be approved. Previously, India had given five lakh doses of the Oxford vaccine as a gift to Sri Lanka. With this, the vaccination campaign was launched in Sri Lanka last January.

Let us know that doubts are being raised around the world about the Chinese corona virus vaccine. The Pakistani people, China’s iron brother, are also avoiding the introduction of this vaccine. In many developing countries, including Pakistan, Indonesia and Brazil, China’s Corona vaccine has been investigated and their opinions known to authorities. He reveals that China has failed to insure millions of people who previously trusted them with their Corona vaccine. Farman Ali, a motorcycle driver from the city of Karachi in Pakistan, said: “I will not get a Chinese vaccine. I don’t trust this vaccine.