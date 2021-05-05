Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 86 Indians: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 86 Indians

Colombo

The Sri Lankan navy on Tuesday arrested 86 Indians on 11 fishing boats trying to enter its waters illegally. The Navy said on Monday that surveillance had been stepped up due to the spread of the corona virus outbreak in the country and had increased patrols along the northern and western maritime border to prevent illegal migrants from other countries. countries, including India.

The military arrested 21 Indian nationals aboard four Indian boats for allegedly entering the country for two weeks. The navy said in a statement that the navy caught 11 Indian boats carrying 86 people on special patrol in the sea area near the Palk Strait. They were suspiciously attempting to enter Sri Lankan waters.

How do fishermen cross Indian waters?

The Sri Lankan Navy often arrests Indian fishermen because there is no clear demarcation of the maritime border between the two countries in the Palk Strait and the fishermen do not have boats equipped with the technology to know their exact location. . Due to the slowness of bureaucracy and lengthy legal proceedings, fishermen generally remain in prison for several months and sometimes even years.

Pakistan also caught 17 Indian fishermen

On the last day of February this year, Pakistan also arrested 17 Indian fishermen, accusing them of illegally entering the watershed. The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency said the Indian fishermen had been warned they were in Pakistani waters and had to go, but did not heed the warning. Pakistan claimed that fishermen were within 10 to 15 nautical miles of its waters.