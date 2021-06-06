Stade Toulousain, a new baby for Meghan and Harry, a petition for Delphine Jubillar … the five things to remember this weekend – ScoopCube

The main thing divides the stadium in half, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their second, a petition calls for “the truth” in the Jubillar case and asks the prosecutor to “speak” … Here are the five most important pieces of information you remember this weekend of June 5th and 6th, 2021.

Top 14: the stadium right in half, Castres eliminated

At the end of the 26th and last day of the regular phase of the top 14, Stade Toulousain reached the direct qualification in the semifinals thanks to the 21:10 victory over Bordeaux-Bègles. However, disappointment for the Castres. Despite 6 registered attempts and a 46:24 win against Toulon, the Tarnais (7th) will not play the play-offs due to the success of the Stade Français 12: 9 in Bayonne.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 6, who was named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II and Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

Delphine Jubillar Disappears: Petition Calls for “Truth” and Calls on Prosecutor to “Speak”

A petition published on the Internet on Saturday 5th June calls for “the prosecutor” to speak about the disappearance of Delphine Jubillar on the night of 15th December in Cagnac-les-Mines in the Tarn.

Covid-19: The Indian variant continues to spread in the country

Twenty-nine more cases of the “Delta” variant (the new name for the Indian variant) have been reported in the Landes since the announcement of the first two cases in a family in that department on Wednesday June 2nd and Saturday June 5th , identified, the prefecture and the regional health authority. For Health Minister Olivier Véran there are “no major concerns”.

Weather forecast: It is the beginning of summer in Occitania

Is the sun officially back in Occitania? Météo France is forecasting good weather and summer temperatures for the next two weeks.