Stade Toulousain and La Rochelle still have an appointment – ScoopCube

the essentials The two finalist clubs of the European Cup could also find themselves in the final of the championship of France. They are now in the semi-finals in Villeneuve d’Ascq.

Even if this last day turned out to be completely crazy, she still decided to spare the two finalists of the European Cup one last catch that would have called into question their direct participation in the semi-finals, which the two clubs would have deserved in the light of the regular ones Season.

Toulouse and La Rochelle will benefit from a weekend of calm. And this year the question will not arise whether the direct semi-finalists lack rhythm, as the two clubs were recently in the European Cup final. On the contrary, it is the freshness advantage that can be decisive in this stressful season.

The two clubs will therefore wait for their direct opponents without claiming to favor one over the other. In any case, the two dams promise to be extremely open.

For Stade Toulousain, whatever happens between Bordeaux-Bègles and Clermont, it will be a reunion after the European Cup anyway. The five-star club eliminated Clermont in the quarter-finals and Bordeaux-Bègles in the semifinals. Compared to the latter, Ugo Mola’s men lead three wins to zero this season (two in the league and one in the semi-finals of the European Cup). Against the Auvergne club, Stade Toulousain also leads (2-1).

The Union is the favorite for this jump-off. Clermont actually appears at the end of his breath and ideas while Christophe Urios’ men surfed a good series before visiting Toulouse. This defeat, accompanied by a new curse word from the Bordeaux manager, should serve them …

The broadcaster chooses the day of the Toulouse game!

Small apartment, with first place in the regular phase, the stadium could have claimed to choose the day of its semi-finals and play on Friday evening in order to have a possible additional day off before Friday 25th. But the broadcaster wanted Stade Toulousain to be the best Have airtime on Saturday and not on Friday …

Look out for the third … stadium

It is therefore the winner of La Rochelle – Racing or Stade Français who still has a day to relax. Proof of their consistency, this is the second semi-final in a row for the Rochelais, who were beaten by Toulouse in Bordeaux in 2019. You now have to take an extra step against an opponent who is going to run down in the derby – certainly a lot less explosive than the Basque derby Biarritz – Bayonne – but that promises to be hot. Especially in the current context with Gaël Fickou’s move between the two clubs in the middle of the season. It is the big comeback of the Stade Français in the closing stages, six years after its last coronation in 2015. Gonzalo Quesada’s men have six wins in a row at the end of the championship and love this role of spoilsport. Warning!