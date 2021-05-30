Stade Toulousain has Clermont 36-27 and is in the semi-finals – ScoopCube

The indispensable Stade Toulousain is not guaranteed to finish in the top 2, but the Rouge et Noir took a big step forward after their 36:27 win over ASM Clermont on Saturday 29 May. The Stadistes will travel to Bordeaux next Saturday to validate their ticket for the semi-finals.

This Saturday, May 29th, Stade Toulousain won 36:27 against Clermont. The Reds and Blacks have generally mastered their subject, even if the Auvergnats have not left Ugo Mola’s men in peace.

The stadists could count on an imperial Thomas Ramos at their feet, and on a hinge Antoine Dupont-Roman Ntamack, authors of two essays. Even if they may have trembled at times, especially at the beginning of the game, the Toulouse team leave with four earned points.

However, the stadium would have been inspired to leave Ernest Wallon with the offensive bonus … as Toulouse is one point short of reaching the top 14 semi-finals. You have the opportunity to qualify against Union Bordeaux Bègles on the last day, next Saturday. Clermont, meanwhile, are still not guaranteed to play the finals.