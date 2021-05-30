Stade Toulousain tames Clermont 36-27! Relive the game with us – ScoopCube

the main Stade Toulousain – Clermont, 25th day of the top 14 (9:05 p.m.). Just crowned European champions, back into the championship for the “red-blacks” who are still aiming for direct qualification for the semi-finals.

“It will be difficult to put the top 14 disk back in.” The formula is committed to Laurent Thuéry, Toulouse’s defensive coach. After the virtue phase of the “European Cup” and this fifth historic coronation, the “Red-Blacks” plunge back into the top 14 this Saturday, May 29th.

Two days after the end of the first phase of the championship, Toulouse is already guaranteed to play the final phase. But they are aiming for one of the first two places, which means direct qualification for a semi-finals.

The Clermontois are more than ever in the running for a place in the top 6.