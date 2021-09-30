standing-against-'trash-beauty'-on-the-camino-de-santiago

The neologism trash still does not appear in the dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy. Perhaps it is one of the few strongholds that remains to be conquered, because this term, coined by the LIBERA Project, combining the words ‘garbage’ and ‘nature’ reflects a sad reality: the growing presence of waste in any natural space. Google, on the other hand, is closely tracking it. A simple search returns 3. 150. 000 results. The garbage interests. But, above all, it worries.

Waste abandoned in an uncontrolled way in forests, rivers or beaches is already one more form of pollution. There are many plastics that come from wrappers, empty containers and the remains of fishing nets. But also, cigarette butts, wipes, glasses and masks. In addition to other waste such as televisions, refrigerators, furniture or clothing. The case of cigarette butts is especially significant. Not so much because they are small but because we have become accustomed to seeing them lying on the ground without knowing how it affects nature, however, they are the world’s leading source of garbage.

The almost eternal legacy of a cigarette

A butt takes between eight and 12 years to degrade. The threat is in the filter, made of cellulose acetate (a type of plastic). This material is photodegradable, not biodegradable. The cigarette butt that the walker throws in the middle of the field or on the beach will be broken into tiny fragments by the solar action, but it will never volatilize. It will simply be transformed into microplastics that end up in the subsoil, in rivers and, finally, in the ocean. As if that were not enough, each cigarette butt has up to 400 pollutants, including heavy metals such as cadmium or arsenic with the capacity to contaminate up to 50 liters of fresh water or 10 of salty.

The story would remain an anecdote if there was only one cigarette butt. But the trail of smokers translates to 4.5 trillion cigarette butts left in public spaces each year. The NGO Ocean Conservancy recognizes that they suppose the 13% of all waste collected in its global campaign. The pulmonologist José Ignacio de Granda-Orive refers to them as “fourth generation tobacco” and clearly places them as one more form of environmental pollution.

Masks, disguised plastic

Something similar happens with masks, which National Geographic calls “plastic disguised”. No wonder, disposable masks, gloves and wipes are made from polypropylene fibers. Its degradation can take decades, even centuries. And with the fear of covid few venture to touch something that has been in contact with the breath of another person.

And therein lies the danger: a single mask can release up to 173. 000 microfibers in the sea every day. In addition, their presence in nature threatens the lives of swans, gulls or peregrine falcons whose legs get caught in the adjustment strips, according to Dutch biologists. It is estimated that, each month, 129. 10 million disposable masks, at a rate of three million per minute. Only if a small part ends up becoming garbage it is easy to get used to the idea of ​​its enormous impact on the environment.

The appalling waste management leads many scientists to believe that future generations will refer to our era as the Anthropocene because of the devastating human footprint in natural environments. It is not a joke among scientists: an article by the American Geological Society showed a new type of rock located in Hawaii and composed of volcanic lava, sediments, organic mass and plastic.

They end up in the sea, but come from the mainland

A paper napkin takes up to six weeks to degrade. That cotton scarf left between some rocks, up to four months to degrade. A chewing gum, five years. A sporty one, 200 years, and a glass bottle, about 4. 000. All these residues pollute to a greater or lesser extent, increase the risk of forest fires, occupy the ground, preventing the natural growth of vegetation and threaten the fauna that ingests them or becomes entangled with them. In addition, they deteriorate the image of natural landscapes that should be kept in their original state. Fortunately, most of the waste left by human hands is found on land, where it is easier to manage its cleaning.

The SEO / BirdLife LIBERA Project, in which more than 1 have collaborated. 100 organizations and collectives, was launched in 2017 with the aim of curbing the consequences of garbage abandoned in natural spaces

With this objective it arises in 2017 the LIBERA Project of SEO / BirdLife. in alliance with Ecoembes. In these four years of life, more than 1. 100 organizations and collectives –among them, the CSIC, the Reina Sofía Foundation or the DGT– have joined forces to curb the consequences of abandoned garbage in natural spaces in the different Spanish ecosystems. Within its Origin Project, Cabreiroá contributes this year its grain of sand to the LIBERA Project to collaborate in the cleaning of waste on the Camino de Santiago.

For a cleaner Xacobeo

This 2021 is the Year of the Jacobean. Showcasing its Galician roots, in Cabreiroá they want Galicia to show its cleanest aspect to the thousands of pilgrims who will walk its roads to Santiago de Compostela. Under the motto We make the way they have already participated in different days of collection of garbage in different sections of the English Way and the Vía de la Plata , and foresee similar actions in other points of the various Jacobean routes.

Together we are going to do Camino with Cabreiroá to end something that never had to be there, which is the ‘trash beauty’ Miguel López, Director of Organization of SEO / Birdlife

With claims on social networks such as Perhaps the garbage is not yours, but the problem belongs to everyone, from Cabreiroá they seek to agitate environmental activism, a cause with which the Galician company is fully committed through its Origin Project. “Consumers are increasingly aware of the environment. Our responsibility as a company that wants to generate a positive impact on our environment is to respond with a very high level of self-demand and get involved in initiatives such as 1m² against garbage, in defense of a waste-free nature “, declares Álvaro García de Quevedo, director of the Hijos de Rivera Water Business, the company that owns the Cabreiroá spring.

Actions such as cleaning of the riverbed of the Tambre river (A Coruña) or the Támega (Ourense) last March is part of this strategy. “It is a very emblematic place and loved by all. It can be said that between all of us we are going to walk the Camino with Cabreiroá to end something that never had to be there, which is the garbage “, highlights Miguel López, SEO Organization Director / Birdlife.

Why does it get dirty in the field and not at home?

There is no defined profile of the garbage can . A study by the LIBERA Project in Spain reveals that young people show a greater tendency to litter in natural environments. Social psychology explains it by the lack of attachment to those places to which there is no sense of belonging. This increases in places of passage, such as gutters or roads.

That is why calls for a more civic citizenry, sensitized and aware of the environmental impacts caused by these small gestures are so important. Cleaning the Camino de Santiago not only brightens the eyes of pilgrims. It also gives the planet a break.